‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites: Reality Steve Calls Out ‘Producer-Driven’ Erich and Gabby Conflict

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are coming to a close, and the first episode ended with a major conflict between Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey. Erich and Gabby had a fantastic day date and night in the Fantasy Suites, but Erich started to make Gabby question whether he’s the guy for her. Now, Reality Steve thinks the conflict between the couple was “producer-driven.”

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites featured tension between Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey had an excellent date during The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites. They spent their overnight date together, and it seemed clear that Erich was potentially the guy Gabby would end up with in the end. Unfortunately, the last few minutes of the episode showed Erich telling Gabby he feels uncomfortable knowing she might get intimate with the other men who remain. After hearing this from Erich an alleged second time, Gabby told the camera that Erich expressed to her during their overnight date that he felt she was cheating on him.

“I think, in the spirit of being honest, we talked about this off-camera,” Gabby told Erich after he expressed his feelings a second time.

“This is not why I brought you here at all,” Erich countered.

“I feel so frustrated right now. Erich expressed to me during the Fantasy Suite that this week feels like I’m cheating, and now I feel like we’re rehashing the conversation, and I’m being pressured,” Gabby told the camera.

Reality Steve called out their conflict for being ‘producer-driven’

Gabby Windey appears seriously upset by Erich Schwer’s comments during The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites. Spoiler guru Reality Steve thinks production is partially to blame for Erich’s words and actions, though it seems they likely encouraged Erich to reach out to Gabby and share his insecure thoughts a second time.

“This conversation seemed so producer-driven to me,” Reality Steve said on his podcast. “And it was a way to show that there was something … it was almost too perfect, the way that their overnight date went, Gabby and Erich, that they had to show the audience that there was something to bring it down, something to bring it back to earth, because it was almost too obvious about Gabby and Erich.”

“[The producers] kind of convinced Erich he needed to do that, to reassure her, but then when it backfired on him, he probably realized, s***,” he continued.

Who does Gabby end up with on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

With Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s potential falling out during The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites, who does Gabby end up with in the end?

Spoilers say she and Erich get engaged at the show’s end. While they hit a bump in the road during Fantasy Suites, Gabby still has the strongest connection with him, thus choosing to be with him. Additionally, all signs point to Jason Alabaster leaving, and Gabby already sent Johnny DePhillipo packing.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites continue on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

