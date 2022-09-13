‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Predictions: [SPOILER] Leaves Rachel at the Rose Ceremony

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens with Rachel Recchia and her final three men. Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco are set to meet Rachel’s parents, and significant drama is incoming. Do any of Rachel’s men leave her before she can eliminate them? Here are The Bachelorette finale predictions regarding Rachel’s final rose ceremony.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia during the finale.]

Rachel Recchia has difficult conversations with all 3 of her men during the finale

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia at a rose ceremony in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette finale will showcase Rachel Recchia making some tough decisions regarding her final men. Rachel’s had strong relationships with Aven Jones and Zach Shallcross from the beginning, but her passion for Tino Franco really shines, as she gave him the First Impression Rose. Now, it looks like there’s conflict ahead with all three men.

A sneak preview from Entertainment Weekly of Aven meeting Rachel’s friends shows Aven has reservations regarding engagement. When Rachel’s friends ask Aven if he wants to get engaged, he responds with, “I don’t know, but I am falling in love with her.”

As for Zach, his Fantasy Suites date didn’t go as planned. He expressed to host Jesse Palmer that Rachel had doubts about his willingness to get married at such a young age, throwing him off.

Finally, the latest finale promo shows Tino upset. He’s walking away from the camera in a rush, seemingly after a difficult conversation with Rachel.

‘The Bachelorette’ finale predictions: Zach Shallcross leaves Rachel Recchia at the rose ceremony

The Bachelorette finale preview indicates there’s trouble ahead for Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia. After Zach’s discussion with Jesse Palmer post-Fantasy Suites, it was assumed that his relationship with Rachel wouldn’t last. Additional spoilers note Zach likely self-eliminates at some point after Fantasy Suites. Now, we assume his self-elimination happens during the next rose ceremony.

A preview for the finale shows Zach pulling Rachel aside before she begins the rose ceremony, much to the surprise of the other men. Additionally, Rachel catches on that something’s amiss. “For people who say they care about me to question my character, it’s really disappointing,” she says to the three final men. It’s likely she’s talking about Zach here, as he told Jesse that his Fantasy Suites date felt inauthentic.

Additionally, there’s no footage showing Zach meeting Rachel’s parents, but he’s seen at the rose ceremony. Footage in the teaser shows both Aven and Tino meeting Rachel’s friends and family. This is even more evidence to suggest that Zach self-eliminates at the rose ceremony before their relationship can progress even further.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale date and time

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The episode runs for two hours until 10 p.m. ET. The finale then continues on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, and begins at 8 p.m. ET. The final day of the finale includes another two-hour episode followed by another hour, which likely contains the After the Final Rose ceremony.

Fans can catch the finale on ABC or the following day on Hulu.

