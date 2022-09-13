‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Gabby and Rachel Cry Over 2 Men Not Being Ready for an Engagement

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see how the drama unfolds for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby only has one man remaining heading into the finale, whereas Rachel has three. Unfortunately, both women have tearful conversations toward the ends of their journeys. Here’s why they’re upset, according to The Bachelorette spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette finale spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s endings.]

‘The Bachelorette’ finale teaser shows Gabby Windey crying over Erich Schwer

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is unlike any other finale that fans have seen before. Both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have men remaining, but Rachel has three men to choose from, whereas Gabby only has one. With Gabby and Erich Schwer, it’s presumed they get engaged during the finale — but it’s still a long road for them to mentally get to the same place.

The teaser for the finale shows some of The Bachelorette spoilers that are to come. The beginning of the teaser shows Gabby walking away and saying, “I want to leave here.” Further into the teaser, fans see Erich meet Gabby’s family, and he tells her he’s “really thankful” it’s “just” them in the end. But the conflict resumes further into the teaser.

“I just, like, I want to date you,” Erich tells Gabby privately. “Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.” Gabby then walks away from the conversation in tears.

“What am I supposed to do?” she says. “Walk away because he’s not ready to propose?”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Rachel Recchia cries over Aven Jones

The teaser for The Bachelorette finale clearly shows Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer having their differences. But The Bachelorette spoilers indicate there’s additional trouble ahead for Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones. Rachel and Aven have had a great relationship from the beginning, but spoiler account bachelorsherlock notes a “tearful discussion” occurs after Aven meets Rachel’s family.

“The main theme of Aven’s [meet the parents] seems to be Aven’s readiness to become engaged, which leads to a tearful discussion afterward,” the spoiler account reports.

A new clip shows Aven telling Rachel’s friends that he doesn’t know if he’s ready to get engaged by the show’s end. “I don’t know,” he responds when asked about engagement. “But, I am falling in love with her, and my feelings are very strong.” This sets alarms off for Rachel’s friend, Nate.

Who do Gabby and Rachel end up with?

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch it all unfold TONIGHT at 8/7c during part one of #TheBachelorette Finale Event on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/y4xrg7b5TA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 13, 2022

With so much drama surrounding Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s final men, who do they end up with?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers, Gabby and Erich end the show together, and so do Rachel and Tino. Rachel seems to eliminate both Aven and Zach before the end, but her relationship with Tino goes south. Reality Steve reports Rachel and Tino break up due to miscommunication in their relationship. Fans will see that play out more fully during the Men Tell All after the two-part finale.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale begins Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Jesse Palmer Says This Topic Has ‘Polarized’ Bachelor Nation for Years