‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino Franco’s Dad Says He’s ‘So Glad It’s Almost Over’

Fans keeping up with ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale anticipate conflict between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. Part one of the finale showed Rachel sending Aven Jones home, leaving only Tino. But The Bachelorette spoilers indicate there’s trouble ahead — and Tino’s dad is “so glad” it’s all “almost over.”

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

Tino Franco’s dad is ‘so glad’ ‘The Bachelorette’ finale is ‘almost over’

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco connected right from the beginning of the season, but there’s about to be major conflict for the couple in The Bachelorette finale. Tino and Rachel had their first taste of conflict when Rachel met Tino’s family. Tino’s parents didn’t seem convinced that Rachel and Tino were right for each other given the show’s context, and they made sure Rachel knew their true feelings.

More recently, Tino’s father, Joe, has taken to social media to share his feelings about the show. “Bachelor Nation will be sorry when they don’t have me to kick around,” he posted to Facebook, according to a Reddit thread. ” … Watch The Bachelorette tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part one). So glad it’s almost over!!!”

Many fans don’t approve of Joe’s posts. “Normally, I like to be forgiving to family members because they didn’t sign up for the show and it’s probably really intimidating, but this man does NOT pass the vibe check and I feel really bad for Tino,” a Reddit user wrote.

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco still together?

More emotions. More drama. More difficult conversations. Don't miss part two of #TheBachelorette LIVE Finale Event, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5njBP5Ra5x — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 16, 2022

If Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco found lasting love on the show, Joe Franco might have a different opinion. So, are Rachel and Tino still together after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Tino and Rachel are no longer together. “At some point after the engagement, Rachel told Tino when she moved to LA she wanted to give back the ring and just date,” he wrote. “Why it got to that point with Rachel, I’m not sure. That’s not what Tino wanted, but apparently never told her that wouldn’t work for him because he was afraid he’d lose her. … After she told him this is when the relationship was murky, communication was poor, and during a night out, Tino kissed another girl.”

It seems likely that Tino’s father remains outspoken on social media because of how the finale plays out.

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco will talk out their feelings during the After the Final Rose special

Find a bestie who supports you like these two support each other. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RF9nxxAG35 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 15, 2022

Fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 finale are ready to see what goes down between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. The finale airs for two hours, and the final hour is the After the Final Rose special.

Rachel and Tino will more than likely come face to face to talk about their breakup during the After the Final Rose. Fans hoping for the couple to get back together shouldn’t hold their breath, as it seems like they’re totally done with their relationship.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

