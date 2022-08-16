‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Allegedly Defends Nate’s Past Dating Behavior

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues to heat up with drama. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey only have a few men remaining, and hometowns are happening soon. More recently, Nate Mitchell entered the spotlight due to some potentially unsavory dating behavior of the past. According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Gabby defends Nate at the “Men Tell All” special.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Nate Mitchell.]

Nate Mitchell from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 allegedly dated 2 women at once

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey hit it off early on The Bachelorette Season 19, but Nate’s past gives him negative press now. Reality Steve posted The Bachelorette spoilers for the rest of the season, and Gabby doesn’t select Nate in the end. Aside from this, a woman Nate dated in the past came forward to say he dated her while also dating another woman.

The woman Nate dated, Kelsey, came forward with screenshots and a timeline of events. She claims she and Nate dated from 2020 to 2021, but by February 2021, Kelsey learned of another woman Nate met on Tinder, Laree. Additionally, during their 18 months of dating, Kelsey said Nate never told her he had a daughter. “Eight days after his date with Laree I never knew about, we had our Valentine’s Day date,” Kelsey noted. “This is when I first thought things were getting serious.”

While Kelsey assumed she and Nate were getting serious, he allegedly ghosted her for a week in July 2021. In the meantime, Laree reached out to Kelsey about her relationship with Nate, and Kelsey approached Nate. Nate denied having any serious relationship with Laree.

Gabby Windey allegedly defends Nate Mitchell’s behavior on the ‘Men Tell All’

Nate Mitchell hasn’t thoroughly responded to the allegations against him brought forth during The Bachelorette Season 19. But Reality Steve notes the “Men Tell All” addresses the situation. Nate is put in the hot seat during the special, and that’s when he has his opportunity to speak on what occurred.

As for him and Gabby Windey, Gabby really appreciated Nate on the show. Reality Steve notes Gabby goes on to defend Nate’s character during the “Men Tell All,” too.

“When Gabby and Rachel came out, Gabby defended Nate saying she can only go off how he treated her and it was with nothing but respect,” Reality Steve reported. “All the guys on stage also defended Nate saying everyone has a past, and whatever happened in the past is not the man they know him to be today.”

How far does Nate get on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

With Nate Mitchell allegedly in the hot seat during The Bachelorette Season 19 “Men Tell All,” this means he doesn’t make it all the way to Gabby Windey’s final three. So, how far does he get?

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Nate heads home after his next one-on-one date with Gabby, which happens on the episode airing Aug. 15, 2022. This means he won’t take part in hometowns. Gabby likely decides she’s not ready to become a stepmother to his child, as she appears to waffle over that potential responsibility in upcoming season trailers.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

