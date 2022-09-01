‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Alluded She Might Not Be Happy With Who Rachel Picks

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia hoping to find lasting love. Hometowns have finished airing, and fans have their favorites regarding the men left in the competition. Recently, Gabby spoke on a podcast about who Rachel picks in the end — and it sounds like she might not be too impressed with Rachel’s choice.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding who Rachel Recchia picks.]

Gabby Windey was asked about who Rachel Recchia picks at the end of ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are getting down to choosing who they want to get engaged to at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19. Recently, Gabby spoke on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast about who Rachel chooses at the end of her journey. While Gabby couldn’t spill any details, her demeanor when speaking about Rachel’s top choice might’ve given away how she really feels.

“Are you happy with who Rachel picked at the end?” Joe Amabile asked Gabby.

“Yeah, that sounds like a trick question,” Gabby said. “I mean, overall, no matter how many opinions I have, relationships are personal. … I’ll be honest about my opinions, but no matter what, our friendship comes first, and I just want you to be happy and support you. Not saying that applies to her, but just my mindset with friendships and relationships in general.”

Gabby didn’t answer the question she was asked on the podcast and instead chose to talk about being honest with her friends about how she feels. She might be alluding that Rachel didn’t pick the best choice in her eyes, as she didn’t seem overwhelmed with positive feelings when speaking.

Who ends up with Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’?

So, who does Rachel Recchia end up with at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Rachel chooses Tino Franco, and he proposes to her at the end. The two are currently engaged.

“All season I said it was between Zach (Shallcross) and Tino for Rachel,” Reality Steve reported. “And it is, but I guess you need to throw Aven’s name in there. Because Zach finishes third. Aven (Jones) finishes second.”

Reality Steve notes Zach self-eliminates. Early trailers showed Zach tearfully speaking to host Jesse Palmer about something he needs to tell Rachel, so this is clearly that moment. As for Aven, we don’t know exactly what happens just yet. But Bachelorette sleuths noticed recent trailers suggest Rachel’s sobbing over Aven. He may also leave, or she may send him home early.

Rachel says she’s ‘extremely happy’ with her choice

Rachel Recchia hasn’t given away any spoilers about her season. But in a recent interview, she mentioned feeling “extremely happy” with how it ends.

“I am extremely happy, and I definitely have no regrets,” Rachel said during an interview with ExtraTV. “It was such an amazing experience.”

When asked about the finale, Rachel said, “I think it is just no surprise to anyone that this entire journey has been ups and downs for Gabby and I, and it will be that way toward the end as well. But, we are just following our hearts, and I’m excited for everyone to get a chance to see our love stories.”

