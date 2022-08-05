‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby Calls Hayden’s Apology ‘Self-Serving’

Hayden Markowitz made several derogatory comments during his time on ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19. Rachel Recchia sent Hayden home after she caught wind of what was said, and Hayden later publicly apologized to her and Gabby Windey on social media. Now, Gabby’s saying how she really feels about Hayden’s apology.

Hayden Markowitz apologized after making insulting remarks on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 featured Hayden Markowitz talking negatively about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to the other men in the house. Before episode 4, Hayden told Gabby she was “rough around the edges,” and during episode 4, he told the men he thought Gabby and Rachel overreacted to his insult.

“I don’t think I said anything wrong, to be honest with you,” Hayden explained. “My dumb a** uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she didn’t like that. Well, b*tch, maybe you shouldn’t use that word to describe yourself then.”

“I can tell you right now, I don’t see how any guy in here can be like, ‘I’m f*cking marrying these girls,’” he added.

He took to Instagram after the episode aired to share his apology, though he has since deleted the post. “For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” Hayden posted. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgment was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.”

Gabby Windey called his apology ‘self-serving’

Rachel Recchia Gabby Windey spoke to Extra about Hayden Markowitz’s apology. Gabby noted she doesn’t think either Hayden (or Jacob Rapini, another eliminated contestant) were sorry for what they said about the women.

“A public social media apology after people see your true colors on reality TV, you’re not apologizing to me, you’re apologizing for yourself. It’s self-serving,” Gabby told Extra, according to an Instagram post. “I think that’s what it is. I would hate to think different. If it was genuine, I would love to accept it. But, it’s clear that these two men, in particular, don’t have any self-awareness, so clearly they wouldn’t know what to apologize for.”

Rachel spoke to Entertainment Tonight about sending Hayden home. “After hearing what he had to say, it was the right decision to let him go,” she said. “And it was just really hard to hear all the things that he had to say about both of us, really caught on camera.”

Hayden Markowitz joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

While Hayden Markowitz is no longer competing on The Bachelorette Season 19, this isn’t the last fans have seen of him. He’s allegedly joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast. Jacob Rapini, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, Joey and Justin Young, and Tyler Norris will join him.

Hayden might hit the beach, but early Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest he doesn’t stay long. We look forward to seeing what goes down on the beach.

