‘The Bachelorette’: All of Gabby and Rachel’s Hometowns Were Filmed Over 7 Days

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is well underway, and fans can anticipate plenty of drama during hometowns. The Bachelorette hometowns air on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia learn more about where their men are from. It turns out all of the hometowns were filmed over just seven days, too. Here’s the inside scoop.

How many hometowns does the Bachelorette go to? ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 is different

Past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette only had one lead, but The Bachelorette Season 19 features Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia at the helm. Typically, the lead takes their top four contestants on hometown dates. The lead gets to meet the contestant’s family and friends and gain more insights into where they grew up. With two leads in The Bachelorette Season 19, hometowns look very different. The season has seven hometown dates total between the two women.

Gabby is heading on hometown dates with Erich, Jason, and Johnny. Rachel is heading on hometown dates with Tino, Zach, Tyler, and Aven.

So, why does Rachel have four men to take on hometowns while Gabby only has three? Logan left the week prior allegedly due to contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) on board the cruise ship, and Gabby also decided she didn’t want to pursue a relationship with Nate. This took two of her men out in one episode.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s hometowns were filmed over 7 days

According to The Bachelorette Season 19 spoiler account bachelorsherlock, production wasted no time with hometown dates. Aven’s hometown date with Rachel, which took place in Salem, Massachusetts, was filmed on April 23, 2022 — just two days after the most recent rose ceremony. Bachelorsherlock notes production chose to film the hometowns furthest away from the Bachelor Mansion first and then worked their way back.

The following day, Gabby had her hometown date with Erich in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On April 25, 2022, Rachel had her hometown date with Tyler in Wildwood, New Jersey. This gave Rachel just one day between Aven and Tyler.

The next hometown date was Gabby and Jason’s. The duo went to New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 26, 2022.

Zach and Rachel then had Zach’s hometown date on April 27, 2022, in Orange, California.

Gabby’s final hometown date was with Johnny in Jupiter, Florida, on April 28, 2022. Rachel’s last hometown date was with Tino in Santa Clarita, California, on April 29, 2022.

The next rose ceremony occurred on April 30, 2022 — just one day after the last hometown date concluded. All in all, production got through seven hometown dates in seven days, including travel.

Having 2 leads gives fans less of an opportunity to know the men

Many fans hoped The Bachelorette Season 19 production would air hometowns over two nights. With seven hometowns to get through, many fans feel they don’t know the final contestants well enough to care. Additionally, several cocktail parties were canceled during the season, giving fans even less of an opportunity to get to know the men.

“Literally, why are they cramming seven hometowns in a two-hour time gap????? Ridiculous,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“This season has been a dud, in my opinion, and I’m mad for Rachel and Gabby,” another fan commented. “I don’t think they got the time or opportunities that other Bachelorettes have had in the past.”

Will Bachelor Nation ever cast two leads together again? It seems unlikely. The season continues to receive backlash for how production portrays the women and for the lack of screentime with certain men.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

