‘The Bachelorette’: Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites proved difficult for both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Gabby said goodbye to Jason Alabaster after he made it clear he didn’t see their relationship going anywhere, leaving her with Erich Schwer. So, are Gabby and Erich still together after The Bachelorette finale?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale and post-finale spoilers ahead.]

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer ended up together before ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer had a solid connection throughout the entire season. By the time The Bachelorette Season 19 finale began, Erich was the only one left for Gabby to date. Gabby sent Johnny DePhillipo home during hometowns, and while she hoped to pursue a relationship with Jason Alabaster, they broke up during Fantasy Suites/overnight week. At the end of the second Fantasy Suites episode, she told Erich he was the final man standing.

“I know in my heart you’ve fought for me so much,” Gabby told Erich. “You love in this very secure and comfortable way. You’ve taught me how I wanted to be treated and that it’s OK to ask for those things. You know, sometimes it is hard for me to take things at face value because of everything that I’ve gone through. But you have taught me it’s OK to feel safe and wanted and loved in maybe a way that I haven’t. And you’re the only one left.” Gabby then told Erich she loves him, which she never explicitly stated previously.

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer still together?

So, are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer still together after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale? According to spoilers from Reality Steve, they are.

“As for Gabby and Erich, they are still together,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Nothing new to report there. Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He’s the only guy left. They work through it and are together today. Now, I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn’t get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that. The main thing that I doubled checked on was were they still together and I was told they absolutely are.”

During Fantasy Suites week, Gabby expressed frustrations over Erich’s doubts. Erich shared with Gabby that he felt like Fantasy Suites was her “cheating” on him. But they were able to come to an understanding by the end of the week.

Previews for the finale show Erich Schwer is hesitant to commit

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch it all unfold TONIGHT at 8/7c during part one of #TheBachelorette Finale Event on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/y4xrg7b5TA — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 13, 2022

While Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer make it to the end together, previews for The Bachelorette finale show there could be trouble ahead. One scene in the new teaser shows Erich struggling over the idea of an engagement at the end.

“I just, like, I want to date you,” Erich tells Gabby. “Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.”

“I feel like I’m so sick of this,” Gabby’s tearful voiceover says in the promo. “What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he’s not ready to propose? Makes me feel that I’m unlovable.”

Reality Steve’s spoilers note he’s not sure whether the couple gets engaged at the show’s end, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Schwer Apologizes for High School Photo of Him in Blackface