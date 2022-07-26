‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John?

The Bachelorette Season 19 features Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the two leads in this historic season. Both women previously dreamed of Clayton Echard’s hand in marriage, but Gabby’s Grandpa John had quite a few opinions regarding Clayton. So, who is Gabby’s grandpa? Here’s what to know.

Who is Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John?

Gabby Windey and Grandpa John | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans of The Bachelor remember Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John during hometown visits, and he’s returning in The Bachelorette Season 19. Fans fell in love with him on Clayton Echard’s season, as he kept it real with Gabby. During Gabby’s hometown on The Bachelor, she didn’t have either of her parents there for support. She has an estranged relationship with her mother, and her father couldn’t participate fully due to his wife’s cancer diagnosis and the ongoing pandemic.

Gabby had Grandpa John there as a sounding board — and he cracked just as many jokes as Gabby. He also told her, “I don’t think I could love anybody as much as I love you and my wife,” and he didn’t hesitate to threaten Clayton. Additionally, he made an appearance during the After the Final Rose ceremony because of his newfound fan base.

The Bachelorette Twitter posted a photo of Gabby and her grandfather sitting together and smiling on a couch in preparation for his appearance in episode 3. ” Who is ready for this again …?!” the Twitter account teased for episode 3 of Gabby’s season.

Gabby also posted a clip to her Instagram Stories of her grandfather taking a nap. “Tonight!!! Grandpa always finds times for a nap, do we blame him?” she captioned the story.

What did Gabby’s Grandpa call her on ‘The Bachelor’?

Gabby’s Grandpa John made an impact due to his funny demeanor on The Bachelor, and fans can anticipate more jokes with his granddaughter in The Bachelorette Season 19. Fans also remember what he called Gabby during Clayton’s season, which was “a loveable dingbat,” Screen Rant reminds us.

Grandpa John shared his candid thoughts with Gabby about Clayton — and it brought a vibrance to the hometowns. “Well then, I can be honest to you?” he asked Gabby. “I think he’s full of sh*t.” To that, Gabby and her grandfather had an iconic laughing fit together about The Bachelor.

“Anybody that could possibly like you is obviously full of crap,” he continued to joke with Gabby. He then noted he’s actually very excited for Gabby, as she knows what she wants. “All I have to say is, make sure before you make that final step and say yes,” he added. “Because it’s gonna be for life. If it isn’t for life, I’ll be really pissed. I’ll come back and haunt you.”

Fans can’t wait to see more of her grandfather on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

Fans adored Gabby’s Grandpa John so much in The Bachelor that they can’t wait to see him in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3. Additionally, in the same episode, Gabby mentions her estranged mother. Having her grandfather there for support certainly means a lot to her.

“The producers giving us what we want,” a fan commented on the Instagram post of Gabby and her grandfather.

“Excited to see Gabby’s grandpa again,” another fan wrote. “She has a good relationship with him. Love seeing them together.”

“Love him … can’t wait to see what [he] says that makes me laugh or smile or cry,” yet another fan commented.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

