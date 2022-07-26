‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Gabby Windey’s Mother? They Have a Complicated Relationship

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are the leads on this season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, and they have over 30 men to choose from. In The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3, Gabby takes Erich Schwer on a one-on-one and talks about her complicated relationship with her mom. So, who is Gabby Windey’s mother? Here’s what to know about Rosemary Hewitt.

Who are Gabby Windey’s parents? She doesn’t speak to her mother, Rosemary Hewitt

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby Windey and her mother, Rosemary Hewitt, are estranged. She first mentioned her mother on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, bringing her up again in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3.

According to Life & Style, Rosemary and Patrick Windey had Gabby in January 1991, and they had another daughter, Jazzmin. Rosemary and Jazzmin appear to have relocated to Colorado, though the publication doesn’t know for sure where Rosemary resides in 2022. In 2014, an Instagram account that Rosemary appears to own posted a photo of herself with Jazzmin in 2014. The two were in California. Today, Rosemary and Patrick are no longer together. Rosemary reportedly had an engagement with a man named Allen Ware in 2018.

Gabby and her mother did not have a good relationship growing up. She spoke extensively about her mother to Clayton. “It all kind of stems from not having a ton of security from my mom,” she told Clayton, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “As kids, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would flip and kind of withhold your love. She would make you think that because of what you’re doing, she would withhold her attention very clearly. … We don’t really have a relationship now.”

She talks about her mom with Erich Schwer in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 3

While speaking to Clayton, Gabby Windey revealed she loves her mother, Rosemary, but she still has healing to do regarding the trauma she faced as a kid. Now, in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3, her mother comes up in conversation again. Gabby takes Erich Schwer on a one-on-one date when the difficult topic arises.

During dinner, Erich brings up how he believes his parents are the “best team.” He explains how his mother remains wholly committed to his father, and he hopes to find long-lasting love like that.

“I think I still have fears built in,” Gabby tells Erich in the clip posted to Reddit. “I’m reserved to share that with people because I’ve been hurt so many times by a parent. Growing up, my mom … we’re estranged. I don’t have a relationship with her. So, I obviously get emotional talking about it.” She then walks away from dinner in tears.

Why did Gabby’s dad not meet Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor’?

While Gabby Windey’s mother will likely never appear on The Bachelorette Season 19, fans saw her father in The Bachelor. Sadly, Gabby’s dad never got to meet Clayton. Instead, Patrick arrived at hometowns with large note cards, as he couldn’t physically risk getting near Gabby or Clayton due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Distractify explains Patrick’s girlfriend was diagnosed with cancer before filming, and he wanted to remain extra careful by avoiding close contact.

“I really wish my dad was here tonight, and I really wish that I could get some feedback, because he’s the person I turn to,” Gabby said on The Bachelor.

Hopefully, fans will see more of Patrick in The Bachelorette Season 19.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

