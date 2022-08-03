‘The Bachelorette’: Hayden Markowitz Gives Update on His Dog

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 made Bachelor Nation fans happy to see Hayden Markowitz go. Hayden made derogatory comments about both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and he also spoke to Rachel about his dog, Rambo. He recently gave an update about Rambo after the episode aired. Here’s what Hayden said.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 4 showcased Hayden Markowitz’s negative commentary

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 didn’t paint Hayden Markowitz in a positive light. The cast member made disparaging comments about both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. He told a few other men in the house that he thought Gabby was too sensitive about his comments regarding her being “rough around the edges.” Additionally, he mentioned he didn’t understand why anyone in the house would want to marry either of the women.

“I don’t think I said anything wrong, to be honest with you,” Hayden told a few of the men, including James “Meatball” Clarke. “My dumb a** uses the same verbiage that Gabby uses to describe herself and she didn’t like that. Well, b*tch, maybe you shouldn’t use that word to describe yourself then.”

Later on in the episode, Hayden shared information about his dying dog with Rachel. After the conversation, Meatball approached Rachel and told her everything Hayden said about her, and she sent him home.

Bachelorette Contestant Hayden Apologizes to Gabby and Rachel After "Unacceptable" Behavior https://t.co/nIkYPu57L7 — E! News (@enews) August 2, 2022

Hayden Markowitz hoped his conversation about his dog during The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 would help him get closer to Rachel Recchia. He showed Rachel photos of his dog, Rambo, and then explained the situation.

“About eight months ago, he got diagnosed with a brain tumor,” Hayden explained. “It happened within 48 hours. His entire head caved in. … He, at this point, probably only has a couple months. I’m obviously telling you this because I want you to understand I wouldn’t be here if my intentions weren’t to obviously further our relationship, right?”

As for how Rambo’s doing now, zacharyreality posted a clip to Instagram of Hayden speaking about his dog post-Bachelorette. “He’s hanging in there with me,” Hayden said. “He’s still here, and hopefully, he’ll be here for a long time. I don’t know how long, but I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.”

‘The Bachelorette’ fans are roasting an Instagram post he made about his dog

Please let me know how Hayden’s dog is and if he got his stuffy back that’s literally all I care about right now. #bachelorette — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) August 2, 2022

Hayden Markowitz clearly loves his dog, as evidenced in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4. But his words against Gabby and Rachel and everything he told Rachel during their one-on-one time have fans doubting any good intentions.

Before leaving for The Bachelorette, he said he didn’t want to leave Rambo’s side. “Don’t worry Rambo, I’m with you through all of this and won’t leave your side,” he posted to Instagram, according to Reddit.

“If he cared about Rambo that much, why did he leave him?” a fan on Reddit questioned.

“I would have been fine without the description of Rambo’s head,” another fan noted. “Using the dog to get sympathy points is gross. Hayden better not be in Paradise because that means he leaves the dog again.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Tino Get With Rachel?