‘The Bachelorette’ Hometowns: Tino’s Family Grills Rachel the Most

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with hometowns, and fans get to see Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey meet the families of their final men. Tino Franco has been a frontrunner for Rachel since the beginning, as he received her first-impression rose. It looks like Rachel might receive a severe grilling from Tino’s family during hometowns, though.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding hometowns and Tino Franco.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 hometowns feature Rachel Recchia meeting Tino Franco’s family

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns air on Aug. 22, 2022. The two-hour episode features Rachel heading to Salem, Massachusetts, to meet Aven Jones’ family, and she then goes to Wildwood, New Jersey, for Tyler Norris. She then heads to Orange, California, for a date with Zach Shallcross, and her final hometown date is with Tino Franco in Santa Clarita. On the other hand, Gabby Windey only has three hometown dates. She meets Erich Schwer’s family first, followed by Jason Alabaster’s and Johnny DePhillipo’s.

Tino and Zach are the clear frontrunners going into hometowns week. Rachel knew early on that she had deep feelings for Tino, but Zach also received two one-on-one dates. Additionally, it seems Zach tells Rachel he’s in love with her during hometowns, which could push their relationship further along than what she currently has with Tino.

Tino’s family might grill Rachel the hardest out of any of the families

Will the families be receptive to Gabby and Rachel during Hometowns? Find out on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/a63y5h6Ls7 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 22, 2022

While Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco have a strong connection, Tino’s family might examine Rachel harder than any other family during The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns. The teaser at the end of week 6 shows Tino telling his father, “When you know, you know.” To that, his father responds, “We’re gonna have to have a talk.”

The next clip shows Tino’s father telling Rachel, “You’re living like a fairytale right now. I mean, you’re saying all the right things, but I want to see him fall for the right person.”

Rachel’s voiceover then states, “I don’t know how I made it out of that house alive,” as she’s walking with Tino. “I almost cried.”

Additional sleuthing from bachelorsherlock shows Tino’s mother might also grill Rachel. “This is not real,” the older woman appears to tell her. To that, Rachel says, “Well, it is.”

Despite Tino’s brutal family, it looks like Rachel tells Tino she’s falling in love with him. The promo after week 6 appears to show Rachel telling Zach she’s falling for him, but given the jacket she’s wearing on Tino’s date, she’s actually telling Tino, “I have been falling in love with you.”

Does Tino win? ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers are here

Meant to be? ? See spoilers about what unfolds between #TheBachelorette star Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. https://t.co/sV9Ldyxz6R — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) August 11, 2022

So, does Tino Franco win Rachel Recchia’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 19? According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, he does.

“The other correction, which I guess is pretty big, is all season I said it was between Zach and Tino for Rachel,” Reality Steve writes. “And it is, but I guess you need to throw Aven’s name in there. Because Zach finishes third. Aven finishes second. Rachel is engaged to Tino.”

Additional spoilers from Reality Steve suggest Zach self-eliminates when he enters the final three, leaving Aven and Tino as the final two. “Aven is your final two guy,” Reality Steve continues. “And yes, I’m aware of the shots in the preview of Rachel in Aven’s room crying. I think it’s safe to deduce that’s Rachel sending Aven home at final two, so it’s just Tino on final rose ceremony day.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

