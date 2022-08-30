‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All: 2 ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Members Promoting the Show Are Engaged

ABC’s The Bachelorette Men Tell All is here, and fans get to see their favorite cast members from season 19 hit the stage. In addition to The Bachelorette Season 19 cast, two of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members visiting to promote the new season reportedly get engaged on the show. These two cast members walked away with rings.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All brings a few ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast members to the stage

Victoria Fuller on ‘The Bachelor’ | Francisco Roman via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All brings many familiar men back to the stage. According to Reality Steve, Nate, Tyler, Logan, James “Meatball,” Mario, Spencer, Roby, Termayne, Jordan H., Jacob, Jordan V., Alec, Quincy, and Ethan all attended the Men Tell All. This leaves several men who didn’t attend.

Nate, Tyler, and Logan take the hot seat. Nate Mitchell answered questions about his ex-girlfriend who claimed he was dating another woman while in a serious relationship with her for over a year. Tyler’s hot seat is about his devastating breakup with Rachel Recchia during hometowns. Finally, Logan’s hot seat revolves around him flipping from dating Rachel to dating Gabby Windey late in the game.

Aside from the men this season, several Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast members also hit the stage. “They did a promotion for BIP with Victoria Fuller, Genevieve, Serene, and Andrew on stage just briefly talking about the season,” Reality Steve noted.

2 of the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast members at the Men Tell All are reportedly engaged

The doors to Paradise open in just one month, beaches!! ? (?: @JessePalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/fj8m0njq8m — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 27, 2022

According to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers, two cast members who attend The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All walked away from Paradise engaged.

The spoilers, posted to Reddit, note Serene Russell and Brandon Jones get engaged. Serene got her start on Clayton Echard’s season, and Brandon made it to the finale of Michelle Young’s season.

The other couple currently engaged are Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo. Many fans adored Victoria on Peter Weber’s season, but Peter eliminated her late in the game. So far, Johnny has made it through hometowns with Gabby Windey. But given this spoiler, he heads home, as Gabby doesn’t pick him as her final man.

As for Genevieve Parisi and Andrew Spencer, they reportedly broke up with their significant others by the end of Paradise.

Who from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 joins the cast?

Your favorites are back and ready for another chance at love! ? Don't miss #BachelorInParadise, premiering Sept 27 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/RPZASen6dj — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 26, 2022

In addition to Johnny DePhillipo, who else will fans see join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast from The Bachelorette Season 19?

Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris reportedly all join the cast.

Hayden was a villain this season and didn’t show to the Men Tell All. Early Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note he doesn’t do well with the women on the beach and thus heads home early. We’ll have to wait and see precisely what goes down.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast: ‘Everyone Is Very, Very Hot,’ Wells Adams Promises