‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All: Nate Mitchell Discusses Messy Divorce

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All is finally here, and three men are hitting the hot seat after dating Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. Nate Mitchell found himself in hot water following his exit from the season, as he allegedly dated two women at once and didn’t tell one of the women about his daughter. Now, he’s getting grilled on the Men Tell All — and he talks about his divorce.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Men Tell All features Nate Mitchell in the hot seat

The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All brings Nate Mitchell back to the forefront. Nate and Gabby Windey hit it off from the start, as they had fantastic chemistry. Unfortunately, Gabby sent Nate home before hometowns. She stated she wasn’t yet ready for parenthood, as Nate has a little girl — and they shared a tearful goodbye as she reluctantly sent him packing.

The Men Tell All will bring Nate back to that emotional moment with Gabby while he’s in the hot seat. Additionally, questions about his past reportedly come up. Reality Steve shared information Nate’s ex, Kelsey Fankhauser, shared with him. According to Kelsey, she dated Nate for over a year, and he never once mentioned his daughter. Additionally, he was dating another woman named Laree Stark simultaneously.

He discusses his divorce while getting grilled on stage

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey talked a lot about Nate’s daughter during The Bachelorette Season 19, but he never mentioned his divorce. It’s unclear if he privately discussed the matter with Gabby or chose not to bring it up at all while with her. According to Reality Steve, Nate opens up about his divorce during the Men Tell All.

“On Nate’s hot seat, they ask him about the ‘accusations’ from former women,” Reality Steve reports. “He got emotional on stage. He said his divorce was very messy, and his No. 1 goal was always to protect his daughter in any relationship. He did say he could’ve been better at communicating with them, he was still feeling his way into the dating scene, he wants to do better and apologized, but he never says exclusivity conversations took place with either of them.”

It seems likely Nate will focus on the poor communication between himself, Kelsey, and Laree in this scenario. He has yet to talk or post anything about his ex-wife, so it could be assumed that she wants to keep her affairs with Nate private (likely due to them sharing a child). Further spoilers note that the men and Gabby defend Nate’s character, though fans might find it odd that they never heard about his divorce before the Men Tell All.

Who will be the new Bachelor 2023? Fans suspect Nate Mitchell will get the gig

With The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All bringing Nate Mitchell’s mistakes on stage, is there any chance he’ll become the next lead for The Bachelor 2023?

While fans learned about Nate’s past, it still seems like producers are pushing for him to take the leading role. He had a phenomenal edit on The Bachelorette, and Gabby has nothing but wonderful things to say about him during the Men Tell All. Additionally, producer Mike Fleiss defended Nate on Instagram. The producer posted the definition of “allegation” to Twitter and clarified that he’s waiting to assess the situation until he has all of the facts.

