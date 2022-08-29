‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All: Season 19 Cast Members Who Didn’t Attend

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All is finally here, and fans get to see the past contestants from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season take the stage. Three men will take the hot seat and answer difficult questions, but there are also quite a few men not in attendance. So, which men didn’t make it to the Men Tell All?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding the season 19 Men Tell All.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All features 3 men in the hot seat

According to Reality Steve, The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All puts three men in the hot seat. Logan Palmer, Nate Mitchell, and Tyler Norris all receive a grilling on stage.

Logan allegedly left the show early due to contracting coronavirus (COVID-19) while aboard the cruise ship, though the situation seemed strange on the show. Host Jesse Palmer told Gabby Windey that Logan left due to coronavirus, but he didn’t appear to tell the other men. Additionally, it doesn’t look like the cast quarantined after their exposure to Logan. His hot seat visit will likely surround his choice to go from dating Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey before leaving.

Nate Mitchell will take the hot seat due to the allegations from past girlfriends. One of his exes said he cheated on her with another woman for over a year. Reality Steve notes Nate defends himself and explains the situation during the Men Tell All.

Rachel dumped Tyler Norris during a devastating hometown visit. With him being most recently eliminated, he’ll likely talk about his experience during the hometown date and how he’s doing after.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 cast members who didn’t attend the Men Tell All

Reality Steve notes Nate, Tyler, Logan, James “Meatball,” Mario, Spencer, Roby, Termayne, Jordan H., Jacob, Jordan V., Alec, Quincy, and Ethan all attend The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All. So, which men don’t make it?

Brandon, Chris, Colin, Hayden, Joey and Justin Y., John, Justin B., Kirk, Matt, Michael, and Ryan don’t attend the Men Tell All.

Many of the men not attending the Men Tell All were eliminated early on, and fans didn’t get a chance to learn more about them. But there are still a few surprises. Hayden Markowitz created a severe splash on the show when he insulted both Gabby and Rachel behind their backs to the other men. Rachel sent him home after she heard what he said.

And, of course, the remaining men also don’t make it. Aven, Zach, and Tino are still vying for Rachel’s love on the show. Jason, Erich, and Johnny are all in the running for Gabby’s heart.

Which cast members join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast has officially been announced. Which cast members from Rachel and Gabby’s season hit the beach?

While fans won’t see Hayden at The Bachelorette Men Tell All, they will see him in Paradise. They’ll also see Jacob, Joey and Justin Y., Johnny, Logan, and Tyler.

With this in mind, fans will be interested to see how Johnny’s journey with Gabby ends, as he hasn’t yet faced elimination. Early spoilers also suggest Logan gets himself in trouble in Paradise, and Tyler has better luck than he did on The Bachelorette Season 19.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

