‘The Bachelorette’: New Promo Suggests [SPOILER] Self-Eliminates, According to Fans

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The women continue on in their journey to find love, but a new promo points to tears in their future. One of the promos has fans thinking one of Gabby Windey’s men self-eliminates, too. Here are The Bachelorette spoilers and speculation for season 19.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding self-elimination speculation and Gabby Windey’s final three men.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 promo for the rest of the season reveals more tears

Jason Alabaster and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 promo for the rest of the season after episode 5 makes it look like Gabby and Rachel are in for more twists and turns.

The promo begins with Rachel going on one-on-one dates with her men. She and Zach share a kiss in a flower field, she and Tyler ride a carousel, and she and Aven are seen laughing and smiling. As for Gabby, she also enjoys her dates. She and Nate share a kiss, she and Jason dance in the streets, and she’s seen having close interactions with Johnny and Erich.

Unfortunately, something seems to happen with one of Gabby’s men. “Sometimes, if things seem too good to be true, that is exactly what they are — too good to be true,” she tells the camera.

The promo then shows Jesse Palmer asking Logan to leave, and Tino gets upset with Rachel for kissing Ethan. At one point, Gabby walks away from Johnny while they’re on the beach. Her voice is later heard saying, “He said he can’t love me,” over footage of her walking away and crying. “Am I too broken for anyone to love?” she questions to the cameras.

Some fans think Jason Alabaster self-eliminates

With so many tears in The Bachelorette Season 19 promo, what’s going on? So far, there aren’t any definitive The Bachelorette spoilers regarding Jason Alabaster, but fans fear he may self-eliminate. The new promo shows shockingly little of him considering how well his first one-on-one with Gabby went.

“I think it’s definitely telling that Jason is nowhere to be found in those promos — as to why? I am not sure — but very telling indeed,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “They’re hiding him for a reason.”

“I think all the Erich shots combined with his edit are a massive fakeout and this is their way of ‘hiding’ him as F1,” another fan noted. “And the Jason sweetest and quietness is hiding him as a massive end state ‘Greg,'” they added, referring to Greg Grippo who self-eliminated in Katie Thurston’s season.

“Has anyone considered that one or multiple of the shots of Gabby and Erich looking emotional is maybe a result of Jason actually self-eliminating and her and Erich are trying to work through it/struggling with it?” another fan guessed.

“I think the preview is making it SEEM like Erich’s the one who hurts Gabby, which actually makes me more convinced that Jason does leave,” yet another fan wrote.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Who are Gabby Windey’s final 3 men?

The Bachelorette spoilers for season 19 don’t mention much about Jason Alabaster just yet. But Reality Steve revealed Gabby’s final three men in the past. So, who makes it all the way to the end with Gabby?

Cosmopolitan reports Reality Steve says Erich, Jason, and Johnny make it to the end, which makes sense given the context of the promo. After episode 5, Gabby still has Nate and Logan. But the promo also shows Logan seemingly leaving the competition. It also looks like Gabby’s unsure about becoming a stepmother to Nate’s child, which could cause her to eliminate him.

Does Jason really self-eliminate? It’s unclear precisely what goes down, or if he breaks Gabby’s heart in the process. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

