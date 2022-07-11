‘The Bachelorette’: Photo of Deandra Kanu Allegedly Wearing Nayte Olukoya’s Necklace Sparks Rumors

ABC is airing the new season of The Bachelorette on July 11, 2022, but some fans still aren’t over Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya breaking up. The couple seemed elated with each other and ready for marriage after Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, something went awry. Now, rumors are swirling that former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Deandra Kanu might’ve been wearing Nayte’s necklace.

Why did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya break up?

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya seemed like the perfect match on The Bachelorette. So, why did they break up?

Neither Michelle nor Nayte has given a concrete reason for their breakup. But fans suspected their romance wasn’t going well as early as May 2022. Distractify notes former contestant Rodney Mathews, Nayte, and Michelle all spoke together on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast — and Michelle mentioned Rodney and Nayte spent more time together than she did with Nayte.

Then, in June 2022, Nayte and Michelle released separate statements about their breakup. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote.

“As we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you are meant to spend the rest of your life with,” Nayte posted on his Instagram. “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can.”

Later on, Nayte indicated that public pressure played a major role in their breakup, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Some fans think Deandra Kanu is wearing Nayte Olukoya’s necklace

https://twitter.com/Life_and_Style/status/1546497314457534465

Michelle and Nayte’s breakup is still relatively fresh for the couple and for fans of The Bachelorette. But Bachelor Nation fans suspect Nayte might be moving on within the franchise.

A fan on Reddit posted a screenshot of Deandra Kanu allegedly wearing Nayte’s necklace.

“Wow, this is pretty gross if true. Yikes,” one fan commented on Reddit about the photo.

“The source of all the stuff of Nayte and Deandra (except this photo of Deandra in a necklace — cause this was on Deandra’s friend stories) is Nayte’s Winnipeg best friend, whom Michelle used to follow,” another fan explained. “Michelle has unfollowed as of today.”

Other fans aren’t so quick to judge the situation. “Am I the only one that isn’t interpreting this as a confirmation that they’re dating?” another fan wrote. “Like, maybe it could be or maybe it could be something else i.e. a joke about how everyone gives their necklaces to Deandra. I can’t help but speculate about people’s breakups and relationships either but we don’t REALLY know anything.”

“I agree. Maybe it was a joke,” another fan offered. “Maybe they have the same necklace. Maybe they’re having a rebound fling. Maybe they’re trolling us. This is grasping at straws.”

What season of The Bachelor was Deandra Kanu on?

https://twitter.com/BachParadise/status/1432860673621569539

While Deandra Kanu didn’t star in The Bachelorette, she certainly made her mark on Bachelor in Paradise. She got her start on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber as the lead. She then went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she grew her fan base. She left the show single, and it’s unclear if she plans on returning.

So far, Deandra, Nayte, and Michelle haven’t made any comments about the rumors circulating regarding the necklace. Michelle and Nayte have also allegedly unfollowed each other on social media. Nayte previously dispelled any rumors of infidelity as well.

