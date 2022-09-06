‘The Bachelorette’ Predictions: Why Zach Feels ‘Blindsided’ by Rachel After Fantasy Suites

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with night two of Fantasy Suites week, and Zach Shallcross’s date with Rachel Recchia will be showcased. Zach and Rachel had a connection early on in the season, but Rachel expressed that her other connections might outlast her and Zach’s. A new clip shows Zach saying he feels “blindsided” by Rachel. Here are predictions as to what goes down.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia during Fantasy Suites week.]

Day 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites features Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia greeting Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites dates continue on with Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia’s date. Zach and Rachel started the season off strong, but since then, Rachel’s developed additional connections with Aven Jones and Tino Franco. Rachel’s Fantasy Suites with Aven and Tino went exceptionally well. She told Aven she was falling in love with him and told Tino she was already in love with him. This left her with some doubts about Zach, as their romance may be burning out.

A clip from Zach and Rachel’s Fantasy Suites day date shows the two of them exploring Mexico. “When I’m with Rachel, everything is just so bright and fun and easy,” Zach tells the camera. “And that’s a pretty great feeling.”

“Zach has kind of been killing it today,” Rachel tells the camera as they stumble upon a mariachi band. “We have a great time every single time we’re together.” She then reiterated that she has a powerful connection with Zach but also has excellent connections with Tino and Aven.

‘The Bachelorette’ predictions: Why does he feel ‘blindsided’ by Rachel?

Is this connection strong enough to make it to the end? #TheBachelorette 2-night event continues TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/odi00wNPuN — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 6, 2022

Early teasers for The Bachelorette Season 19 showed Zach Shallcross talking to Jesse Palmer with tears in his eyes. We now know this conversation happens during Fantasy Suites week.

“After Fantasy Suite, everything took a 180,” Zach tells Jesse in a clip shown after the first Fantasy Suites episode. “I felt blindsided. It was the last thing I could’ve ever expected.”

So, what goes down? Spoilers note Rachel likely breaks up with Zach directly after their Fantasy Suites date. It seems possible they have a fantastic day date and then head into the overnight portion, and Rachel realizes she doesn’t have the same level of commitment for Zach as she does for Tino and Aven. It’s also possible that Rachel doesn’t want to get intimate with Zach for this exact reason.

One thing’s for sure: Zach and Rachel make it to their date’s overnight portion. Given the teaser, they have a fantastic time during the day and at dinner as well, leading to Zach feeling even more blindsided by the events that unfold after their overnight.

It’s also possible that Rachel tells Zach she still has strong feelings for Aven and Tino, and he self-eliminates due to this information. After they spend the night together, he might tell Jesse he feels “blindsided” by her inability to commit to him, thus leaving.

Could Zach be the lead for ‘The Bachelor’ 2023?

Bachelor Nation when they saw the windmill make a special appearance: ????



Stream #TheBachelorette on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/4ysFyApg0s — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 16, 2022

With The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites leaving Zach Shallcross heartbroken, is this the last we’ll see of him? It doesn’t look like he’s joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast, meaning he could be in the running for The Bachelor 2023.

Many fans suspected Nate Mitchell would get the role of the Bachelor, but Reality Steve debunked this. Additionally, host Jesse Palmer said he believes the next lead will come from Rachel and Gabby’s season. “I think it’d definitely be somebody from Rachel and Gabby’s season,” he told Bustle.

We’ll have to wait and see who attains the role, as ABC remains quiet.

The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites continue to air on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

