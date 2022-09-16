‘The Bachelorette’ Producer Likes Tweet About Erich Schwer Being the ‘New Jed Wyatt’

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have officially ended The Bachelorette Season 19 as a couple, though their future remains rocky. As fans eagerly await to see if Erich will get down on one knee for Gabby, his ex-girlfriend recently claimed that he only went on the show to advance his career. Additionally, The Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss “liked” a tweet comparing Erich to the infamous Jed Wyatt.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 star Erich Schwer allegedly went on the show for his career

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Erich Schwer has been the center of Bachelor Nation drama for consecutive weeks. While Gabby Windey adores him on the show, she’s concerned he won’t want to get engaged by the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. And now, his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Kaylor, is coming forward to allege that Erich was never serious about the show. She alleges he only went on reality TV for fame and to further his career.

The texts, shared by Bachelornation.Scoop, show Erich apologizing to Amanda for choosing to go on the show while they were dating. Erich then tells her he feels stuck in his career and hopes a stint on reality TV will advance it.

“He insisted that it was all acting and it would be as if he was just going out of town for a few weeks,” Amanda shared. “He wanted a fresh start and a new career path because he was unhappy with his.”

Producer Mike Fleiss ‘liked’ a tweet comparing Erich Schwer to Jed Wyatt

Gabby Windey's finalist Erich Schwer's ex-girlfriend claims he broke up with her to go on 'The Bachelorette' for ‘career’ reasons. ? Learn more about his ex Amanda Kaylor.https://t.co/YV2YUXTuII — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) September 15, 2022

With part two of The Bachelorette Season 19 finale still on the horizon, fans don’t yet know how Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey’s story ends. And many fans are nervous they will see a repeat situation as they saw with Hannah Brown. At the end of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, she chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron. Jed also had an ex-girlfriend at home who alleged he went on the show to advance his music career.

Recently, a Reddit user saw that producer Mike Fleiss “liked” a tweet comparing Erich’s behavior to Jed’s. “Erich being the new Jed Wyatt is not what I expected,” the tweet reads. “Can we just cancel next week’s episode and move on to Paradise? Please. I’m literally begging you.”

Many fans agree with the sentiment shared in the tweet. “Agree … I said the same thing, he was as shady as Jed,” a fan wrote.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer may talk about his ex during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special

Not only will The Bachelorette Season 19 finale focus on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s future, but now, the controversy between Erich and his ex will more than likely be addressed. The After the Final Rose special, which airs directly after part two of the finale, will likely bring up these allegations. Additionally, the After the Final Rose special will cover all of the spoilers regarding Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia’s relationship.

“OK, this like from him, and Us Weekly has now reported on it, they’re usually in cahoots with the show, so I’m thinking it will be mentioned on the finale,” a fan on Reddit agreed.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

