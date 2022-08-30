‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Has 2 More Major Breakdowns Before the Finale

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All is here, but the drama is far from over. The episode airing on Aug. 29, 2022, concludes hometowns, as Rachel Recchia’s hometown date with Aven Jones is shown. Unfortunately, it looks like Rachel has multiple breakdowns from this point to the end — and one of them allegedly has to do with Aven.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 hometowns conclude with Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones had a strong start in The Bachelorette Season 19, and their hometown is the last to air. Rachel heads to Salem, Massachusetts, to go on a date with Aven and meet his family. According to the show, Rachel went on her first hometown date with Zach Shallcross. Then, she went to Wildwood, New Jersey, with Tyler Norris, where she sent him home. Finally, she went on her hometown date with Tino Franco, where his family grilled her and nearly brought her to tears.

While Aven’s date is the last one shown, it was actually the first date filmed. Reality Steve reminds fans Rachel talked about the wonderful hometown date that had a “different feel” before Tyler’s hometown. According to the show’s hometown order, it seemed like Rachel referred to Zach’s date. But in reality, she referred to Aven’s date. This is a solid indicator that she has a fantastic date with Aven and he goes forward to the Fantasy Suites.

She has 2 more breakdowns before the finale

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch Gabby and Rachel's journeys as #TheBachelorette unfold Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QGhnnYqEkt — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2022

Rachel Recchia received flack from fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 this season due to her multiple breakdowns. Early on, she felt upset by the men who rejected her roses hoping to pursue Gabby Windey. Her latest near-breakdown happened at Tino Franco’s house when she met his very critical parents.

Bachelorsherlock looked at the trailer for the remainder of the season, and the account deduced that Rachel still has two breakdowns coming. In one scene, Rachel states, “I’m so conflicted now. I don’t understand.” In another scene, she says, “You told me things, and then you went back against what you said.”

The latter scene makes it seem like she’s talking to Tino — but she’s not. She’s reportedly speaking to Aven and breaking up with him in that scene. It remains unclear if the breakup happens before or after Fantasy Suites occur, but bachelorsherlock reports the “you told me things” scene happens a week after the “I’m so conflicted” scene.

Another scene shows Rachel Recchia facing a rose ceremony without Gabby Windey

TONIGHT at 8/7c, the men aren't holding anything back. ? Don't miss #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/nUcofuE9ej — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 29, 2022

More drama for Rachel Recchia allegedly goes down during the rose ceremony during The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites week. Bachelorsherlock shows Rachel looking concerned and speaking to host Jesse Palmer.

It’s unclear exactly what happens here, but Rachel eliminating Aven must have something to do with it. Gabby Windey is not present for the Fantasy Suites rose ceremony. The account notes Rachel arriving at the rose ceremony alone likely means she has one more man left than Gabby has at that time. This could also indicate that Gabby only has one man left after Fantasy Suites. We’ll have to wait and find out who gets sent packing or who self-eliminates.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

