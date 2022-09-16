‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Accuses Nick Viall of Trying to ‘Kick’ Her While She’s ‘Down’

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale continues after Rachel Recchia’s devastating breakup with Aven Jones. Aven and Rachel hit it off at the beginning of the season, but Aven’s inability to commit to an engagement left Rachel wanting more. More recently, Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall reached out to have Rachel on his podcast, and she rejected him. Here’s what she said.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones.]

Rachel Recchia went through a difficult breakup with Aven Jones in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale hasn’t been easy for Rachel Recchia. Rachel fell deeply in love with Aven Jones, and she had him meet her family and friends. Unfortunately, the visit didn’t go entirely according to plan. While Rachel thought Aven was definitely ready to propose by the end of the season, he alerted her friends that he didn’t know whether he could get to that point.

Rachel’s friends told her what Aven told them, leaving her devastated. She then questioned Aven’s intentions, and they had multiple tearful discussions about where their relationship was headed.

“And I want you to know that nothing has changed in terms of how I feel about you,” Aven told Rachel. “I’m falling in love with you. And I see a life with you after this. And I want to get to that point with you so much. Like, I just want to make sure that it’s 100% right for both of us right now in this very moment in time.”

Unfortunately, Aven’s promises weren’t enough. The two went their separate ways.

Rachel Recchia accused Nick Viall of kicking her while she was ‘down’

Nick Viall Thinks Rachel Recchia is 'Prioritizing All the Wrong Things': "This is Not a Popularity Contest' https://t.co/Gp5m6Wv964 — People (@people) August 9, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones had a difficult reunion during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. And she recently took to social media to explain to fans why she was seen smiling at the door during Aven’s departure. Her post also elicited a response from Bachelor Nation podcaster Nick Viall.

“Aven and I had a nice moment at the door after something very difficult for both of us,” Rachel wrote, according to a Reddit screenshot. “I was trying to hold it together.”

“The people want you on the Pod!” Nick responded. “We want to get to know the real you. It will be a great conversation and a chance to share your POV.”

Unfortunately, Rachel didn’t take kindly to Nick’s request. “All you’re doing here is encouraging a space to kick me when I’m down based on assumptions,” she responded.

“I’m sorry you’re down,” Nick noted. “I definitely can relate, but part of this show is the opportunity to discuss what we see. The hope is we have a chance to learn.”

Fans have mixed opinions about Nick Viall inviting her on his podcast

Exclusive: Nick Viall is looking forward to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s joint #TheBachelorette season — as long as the show doesn’t affect their friendship. https://t.co/xV6EInQAkl — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 29, 2022

Not only did Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones have a difficult breakup during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, but spoilers also noted there’s major drama to come” with Rachel and Tino Franco. It’s likely that Rachel isn’t ready to talk about everything that happened on the show, especially in a podcast setting. Fans on Reddit also have mixed feelings about Nick Viall reaching out.

“For me, it’s the way he’s saying all this just to sort of trying to lure Rachel to his podcast so she can ‘clear the air/share her POV’ and then get more views,” a fan wrote. “I mean, I get it, that’s kind of the name of the game, but still pretty scummy.”

“It’s so disgusting how Nick fuels this hate against both contestants/leads knowing he’s been through a similar situation (where he was FAR from the perfect lead, might I add) then uses it as a chance to tell them to come on the Pod and explain their side,” another fan wrote.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

