‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Recchia Claps Back at Fans Who Hate Her Fashion

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is well underway, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey continue to explore relationships with their remaining men. Rachel and Gabby have very different styles, and many fans have commented on Rachel’s reserved clothing choices. Now, Rachel has something to say about her Bachelorette style.

Who is the stylist for ‘The Bachelorette’?

Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

So, who is the guru styling Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette Season 19? Cary Fetman has been the chief wardrobe stylist for the past 20 years, and he helps Rachel and Gabby look and feel their best as they attempt to find love. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Fetman described the differences between dressing Gabby and dressing Rachel.

“Gabby’s style is very sexy,” Fetman shared. ” … Gabby loves as little amount of clothes on as possible. And with that body, I don’t blame her. There are photos of [the dress she wears] the first night, where she literally looks like she’s naked underneath, and that’s probably because she almost is completely naked underneath.”

As for Rachel, Fetman said she describes her own style as “mother of the bride,” which he doesn’t agree with. “But what I loved about her was she said, ‘Just change me. Do whatever you want. But just know this is where my go-to taste is,'” Fetman continued. “There were times where I looked at her and I thought to myself, ‘OK, let’s do this look 10 years younger.’ She sometimes will be the more sedate of the two obviously but wants to be that [sexy] girl too.”

Rachel Recchia clapped back at fans who dislike her clothing in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Many fans watching The Bachelorette Season 19 aren’t impressed with Rachel Recchia’s clothing choices. While Cary Fetman attempts to take her personal style into account and elevate her look, many Bachelor Nation fans don’t think it’s working. More recently, Rachel told Entertainment Weekly that Fetman helps her feel “beautiful” in the clothing, no matter what some viewers think.

“Cary’s never forced us to wear anything,” Recchia explained. “He really takes into account every single thing that we like, or what makes us feel comfortable and kind of just helps us feel beautiful. Me and Gabby were so lucky to have him.”

Gabby also noted that Fetman “does the big picture shopping for us, but we get to go in and actually choose our pieces.”

Some fans on Reddit think the women and Fetman should get more grace from viewers, but others think Fetman still doesn’t provide all of the leads with excellent choices.

“He is obviously creating multiple style options for them to select from, but ultimately, it’s the lead’s choice,” a fan noted.

“Yeah, maybe Cary doesn’t force them to wear anything, but if he offers them the choice of wearing trash, trash, or trash, they’re still gonna be wearing trash no matter what they pick,” another fan wrote.

Do ‘The Bachelor’ contestants buy their own clothes?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey with Jesse Palmer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

While Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey get help with their clothing on The Bachelorette Season 19, how did it work when they were on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor?

The men and women contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have to attain all of their own clothing, though some of them are able to establish agreements with brands ahead of time. “There are some women who already work in the fashion industry and go to shops and say, ‘Hey, lend me a dress, I’ll wear it on the show, and once it airs, I’ll put it on my Instagram [and say] where I got it from,” Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, told Vox. “I don’t think they get paid to actually wear it, but the company lends it to them for advertisement on the show.”

Additionally, Gabby told Entertainment Weekly that the women dressed themselves on The Bachelor. “I think a lot of it is we have access to these beautiful, designer clothes that not everybody is used to seeing us in,” she said. “On Clayton’s season [of The Bachelor], we dressed ourselves. On social media, [we wear] our [own] clothes. But why wouldn’t we take advantage of these wonderful clothes while we can?”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

