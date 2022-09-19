‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Cast Partied at a Bar With a Sign Slamming Tino Franco

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale is almost here, and fans get to see what happens between Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco. Tino’s the only man left for Rachel, and she feels confident that he’s the man for her. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoilers indicate major drama unfolds. And the cast of the season recently partied with a “f*** Tino” sign.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 cast members partied in Nashville together

Many of The Bachelorette Season 19 cast members developed friendships with each other while on the show, and it seems that friendship extended past reality TV. According to Us Weekly, many of the men from the season, including Roby Sobieski, Tyler Norris, Nate Mitchell, Mario Vassall, Jordan Vandergriff, and Aven Jones, were out partying at the Hampton Social club in Nashville, Tennessee.

Several Reddit users posted clips that were posted to Instagram of the men partying. One Reddit clip shows the men all dancing and drinking in a club setting full of LED lights.

Many fans believe the men all went out together in the hopes of getting recognition thanks to their newfound fame. “Are the men dancing though?” a fan questioned on Reddit. “To me, it looks like they are taking up valuable dancing platform space just so they can get recognized.”

The cast partied with a ‘f*** Tino’ sign, referring to ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finalist Tino Franco

Not only was The Bachelorette Season 19 cast out partying, but they were seen with a very telling sign. Another Reddit user posted a clip that showed Tyler Norris dancing in front of a sign that reads “f*** Tino.”

Could the sign have anything to do with Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco? Rachel and Tino allegedly get engaged at the end of the season, according to The Bachelorette finale spoilers. But Rachel allegedly asks for the ring back shortly after their engagement.

“At some point after the engagement, Rachel told Tino when she moved to LA she wanted to give back the ring and just date,” Reality Steve reports. “Why it got to that point with Rachel, I’m not sure. That’s not what Tino wanted, but apparently never told her that wouldn’t work for him because he was afraid he’d lose her.”

So far, none of the men partying in Nashville addressed the offensive sign.

Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco together after the show?

With The Bachelorette finale spoilers reporting on Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s broken engagement, did the couple remain together after the show? Unfortunately, Reality Steve’s spoilers note the two broke up. After their engagement ended, Tino allegedly kissed another girl. Fans watching The Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose special will see this play out.

“At that point, Rachel ended it with him,” Reality Steve wrote. “That’s the argument we see in the promos. Was told Tino knows he screwed up, has apologized, but Rachel is checked out of the relationship.”

With these spoilers in mind, it makes more sense as to why the cast partied near a “f*** Tino” sign.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

