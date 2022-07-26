‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 3: Gabby Walks Away From [SPOILER] on Their Date

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 gives Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia the opportunity for two more one-on-one dates. Gabby has an early connection to Erich Schwer, and they head on their private date in episode 3. Unfortunately, it seems the date gets emotional — and the preview shows Gabby walking away from Erich during a tough conversation.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding contestant Erich Schwer.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 3 shows Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer on a one-on-one

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 features Gabby Windey on a one-on-one with Erich Schwer. Erich’s bio on ABC descibres him as “handsome with a quiet confidence that’s hard to ignore,” and he’s looking for “the real deal” in a relationship. He hit it off with both Gabby and Rachel in the first episode of the season, but it seems he and Gabby get quite close in episode 3.

A Reddit user posted a sneak peek of Erich and Gabby’s one-on-one date. The clip shows the two at dinner after they spent the day together. “I really just want to value the time that we have to see if there is a deeper connection,” Erich tells Gabby.

“Yeah, totally,” she agrees. “A lot of a relationship is effort, which people take for granted.”

Erich then shares that his mother always said she’d fight for her relationship with his father. “They have this deep love,” he adds about his parents. “They’re just like, the best team. … That’s what I want.”

Gabby walks away from Erich during the date

Gabby and Erich’s one-on-one date in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3 delves deep into Gabby’s personal relationship with her mother. She told Clayton Echard on The Bachelor that she grew up with a highly complex mother-daughter dynamic. She then shares with Erich that she has “fears” about relationships due to what happened with her parents.

“I think I still have fears built in,” Gabby tells Erich. “I’m reserved to share that with people because I’ve been hurt so many times by a parent.” She explains how she doesn’t have a relationship with her mom at all, as they’re estranged. “I obviously get emotional talking about it,” Gabby adds.

With tears in her eyes, she then walks away from the dinner table while Erich sits in silence.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 spoilers: How far does Erich get with Gabby?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia speaking to Erich Schwer | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Does Erich make it through the date with Gabby on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 3?

It seems he does. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Johnny DePhillipo, Justin Budfuloski, Jason Alabaster, and Erich are rumored to make it to Gabby’s top four men. It’s unclear who prevails at the end, but Erich and Gabby establish a strong connection throughout the season — and it likely begins with the one-on-one in episode 3.

It’s also clear that Erich chooses to pursue Gabby instead of Rachel. While it seemed like he and Rachel could’ve had a connection, his one-on-one with Gabby in episode 3 solidifies who he’s pursuing for the remainder of the season.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

