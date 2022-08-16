‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: When Are Hometowns?

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on, and fans can’t wait for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to head to hometowns. The hometown dates are when the women get to meet the families of the men they’re dating. So, when do hometowns begin? Here’s what we know.

Who is going to hometowns on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey don’t have the same number of hometowns on The Bachelorette Season 19. Reality Steve now reports Rachel has four hometowns while Gabby only has three.

“One thing I hadn’t figured out all season was who was Gabby’s fourth hometown date,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Well, as many of you suggested, you were right. She didn’t have one. Only Johnny, Jason, and Erich get hometowns with Gabby. Nate gets sent home on his 1-on-1 next week, and that leaves Spencer and Logan. Neither of them get a hometown.”

As for Rachel, she reportedly takes Tyler, Tino, Zach, and Aven on their hometown dates.

When are hometowns?

So, when do hometown dates begin? According to Reddit, hometowns start on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7, airing on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The ABC schedule shows a two-hour block for episode 7 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. This episode likely covers all of the hometowns between Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Episode 6, airing on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, will further explore how Gabby and Rachel decided whose families they wish to meet. Given the spoilers, Gabby likely eliminates Spencer during the week 6 rose ceremony. As for Logan, he reportedly gets coronavirus (COVID-19), sending him home and canceling Gabby’s cocktail party in episode 6. Additional spoilers suggest Gabby sends Nate home during the one-on-one, as she’s unsure about taking on motherhood at the end of the season. This further explains the uneven number of hometowns among the women.

Rachel likely eliminates Ethan during the week 6 rose ceremony. She takes Zach on her one-on-one date and gives him another rose.

How many episodes are left in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

With hometowns on the horizon, how many episodes are left in The Bachelorette Season 19? The Reddit schedule listed hometowns as episode 7, Fantasy Suites as episode 8, and the finale as episode 9. After episode 6 airing on Aug. 15, 2022, this leaves three more episodes of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey attempting to find their true love.

The “Men Tell All” special and “After the Final Rose” add two more episodes. The “Men Tell All” already taped and will air before the finale, while the “After the Final Rose” typically airs directly after the finale on the same night.

Fans who can’t get enough of Bachelor Nation can then gear up for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The new season airs Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC, and features several men from Rachel and Gabby’s season.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

