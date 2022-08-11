‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 ‘Men Tell All’ Is Already Taping: Hot Seat Predictions

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journey. The two women are whittling down their top men, and soon, fans will get to find out who they chose. According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, the “Men Tell All” filmed on Aug. 11, 2022. Who’s in the hot seat? Here are some predictions.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding the end of the season.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 ‘Men Tell All’ has allegedly begun filming

While The Bachelorette Season 19 continues, the season has finished filming — and it’s time for the contestants to return for the “Men Tell All.” The “Men Tell All” gives the men an opportunity to come back together to discuss the season, their feelings, and their exits. Additionally, if rumors or controversial circumstances arise during the season and outside of the competition, the host will often grill the men involved to get more information.

Reality Steve revealed The Bachelorette “Men Tell All” films in August 2022. “The ‘Men Tell All’ tapes today in LA,” he wrote on Aug. 11, 2022. “Hopefully, I’ll have some news for you in the coming days.”

The special episode typically excludes the men in the final three. Because Rachel and Gabby have their own set of men, this likely means the event will exclude at least six of the contestants.

Who will be in the hot seat? Reality Steve has predictions

So, who will get grilled during The Bachelorette Season 19 “Men Tell All”? “Gotta believe that Hayden, Logan, and Nate will definitely have hot seat visits,” Reality Steve wrote. “Maybe Tyler, too. We don’t know the TV schedule for the rest of the season yet though, so it’s tough to know which guys in the final eight would be there.”

Hayden Markowitz made derogatory comments about Rachel and Gabby, sending him home. While he posted an apology on his Instagram, Gabby said the move was calculated, as he never reached out to the women specifically to apologize.

As for Nate Mitchell, Reality Steve released information an ex-girlfriend provided. The ex claimed Nate was dating another woman while he was dating her. She also claimed Nate hid information about his daughter and alleged divorce.

The Bachelorette Season 19 previews show Logan Palmer heading home, so it’s assumed he doesn’t make it to Gabby or Rachel’s top three men. Logan initially accepted roses from Rachel, but he switched over to Gabby after several weeks, leaving Rachel distraught. He will undoubtedly take some heat from fans for his actions.

When is ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale date?

So, when is The Bachelorette Season 19 finale date? Distractify reminds fans that the season started on July 11, 2022. Seasons typically contain 10 to 13 episodes, and hometowns will happen on Aug. 22, 2022. After hometowns, there’s not much time left. This means the finale will likely air on Aug. 29, 2022, at the earliest, or Sept. 5, 2022, or Sept. 12, 2022, with the After the Final Rose ceremony happening the week after.

Once The Bachelorette Season 19 ends, fans won’t have to wait too long for the next show. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

