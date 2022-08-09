‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: Nate Mitchell’s Ex Says He Dated 2 Women At Once

Many fans of ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 adore Nate Mitchell. Nate and Gabby Windey established an early connection during their one-on-one date, and Nate opened up to Gabby about his daughter. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve recently posted about Nate’s alleged exes and what they have to say about him — and it’s not good.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Nate Mitchell in season 19.]

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve recently posted background information he received regarding Nate Mitchell. According to Reality Steve, a friend of a woman named Kelsey reached out to explain her past relationship with Nate. “He is such a bad guy,” the friend texted. Reality Steve then got in contact with Kelsey.

Kelsey said she and Nate sustained a serious relationship from 2020 to 2021. The two also had many photos together from when they dated, and Kelsey shared them with Reality Steve.

In February 2021, while still dating Kelsey, Nate allegedly went to Atlanta, Georgia, and met up with another woman named Laree from Tinder. The women eventually connected and realized Nate celebrated Valentine’s Day with both of them that year. “Eight days after his date with Laree I never knew about, we had our Valentine’s Day date,” Kelsey explained. “This is when I first thought things were getting serious.”

By July 2021, Kelsey said things became rocky between her and Nate, and she said Nate ghosted her for a week. Laree reached out to Kelsey to tell Kelsey about her and Nate’s relationship, and Kelsey then messaged Nate about Laree. Nate denied the seriousness of his relationship with Laree, though eventually, Kelsey cut ties.

“I wish Nate all the best,” Kelsey told Reality Steve. “I don’t want to affect his future, but it’s important for me to try and prevent another girl from being blindsided by his secrecies.”

Bachelor Nation fans are disappointed in his behavior

Today's "Bachelorette" column is now up at: https://t.co/0ydvz9ICTq. It's a story that women share with me their (overlapping) experience with Nate Mitchell. Please take the time to read the whole story complete with photos and text messages. Thanks. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 9, 2022

Many fans of The Bachelorette Season 19 adored Nate Mitchell initially, but they don’t condone what Reality Steve revealed.

“Both of those women seem like amazing people who definitely didn’t deserve to be played like that,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Jesse Palmer and production … I AM BEGGING YOU to please call Nate up on stage for a chat and confront him over this,” another fan wrote.

A few other Bachelorette followers have mixed feelings over the information, though.

“I’m not a fan of this behavior, but RS was really irresponsible for hinting at this being the biggest scandal in BN ever and name-dropping Nate specifically,” a fan noted.

“Seems like Kelsey knew they weren’t exclusive from Jan 2020-Spring 2021 and he dated Laree prior to them being exclusive,” another fan combated.

Does Nate win ‘The Bachelorette’?

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

So, how far does Nate Mitchell get with Gabby Windey in The Bachelorette Season 19? He received the group date rose in episode 5, meaning he’s sticking around for episode 6. But he reportedly doesn’t make it to Gabby’s top three men. The Bachelorette spoilers state Gabby takes Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo as her final three, with Jason and Erich making it as her top two.

It’s unclear if Nate makes it to Gabby’s hometowns, but if he continues to progress in the show, his exes might have even more to say about their experience dating him.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: How Far Does Aven Get With Rachel?