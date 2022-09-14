‘The Bachelorette’: Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco Still Together?

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale might be the most dramatic in the show’s history. Rachel Recchia brought Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones to the Fantasy Suites, but in the end, she only had eyes for Tino. So, is the couple still together after the finale? Here are The Bachelorette spoilers regarding Rachel and the finale.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco.]

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco get engaged during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia hit it off at the beginning of The Bachelorette Season 19. Tino received Rachel’s First Impression Rose, sweeping her off her feet early on. But heading into hometowns proved rocky for the couple. Tino’s family seemed to disapprove of the process and of Rachel. Despite that, The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Tino and Rachel get engaged by the show’s end.

Unfortunately, there’s still plenty of drama to come for the couple. While they get engaged during the finale, Reality Steve notes there’s miscommunication that occurs regarding their engagement. According to spoilers, Tino might’ve had relations with another woman named Rachel.

“And it’s kind of ironic because it somewhat resembles the Ross and Rachel situation from Friends,” the spoiler guru wrote. “You know, the ‘We were on a break!’ ordeal. Not fully the same situation, but it’s close. Again, I don’t know if any cheating occurred and that’s what she’s questioning so please don’t make that your narrative. The Ross/Rachel reference is more about her name being Rachel, and I was told there was definitely some ambiguity in regards to what was happening in the relationship.”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco still together?

So, are Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco together after the show? According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, the couple broke up and are no longer together.

“I was told at some point post-engagement, Rachel and Tino basically stopped talking,” he continued. “I don’t know why, I don’t know who stopped talking to who, but there was definitely a, ‘what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged,’ kinda miscommunication happening.”

Reality Steve then confirmed that Rachel was the one to break up with Tino. “But they’re broken up, and there won’t be any sort of reconciliation at the ATFR from everything I’ve heard. It’s over,” he continued.

When is the After the Final Rose special?

The After the Final Rose special will cover everything that happens once The Bachelorette finale ends. Part two of the finale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The After the Final Rose special also airs on Sept. 20 once the finale ends at 10 p.m. ET.

The After the Final Rose special will cover Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia’s relationship. The two will likely come face to face after their breakup to discuss everything that occurred between them on and off the show. It seems unlikely that fans will see Rachel and Tino reconcile, according to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

