‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Says New Previews Are ‘Giving Away a Lot’ of Season 19

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is continuing on after week 5. The recent previews show Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey continue to connect with their men — but it also looks like heartbreak is ahead for both women. According to The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve, fans should take the previews at face value to know what’s to come.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers head regarding season 19.]

Previews for the rest of the season show more tears from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 previews show plenty of mixed emotions from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. In a recent trailer for the rest of the season after episode 5, Rachel and Zach continue to grow their relationship. “I can now say with confidence that I am falling in love with you,” Zach admits to Rachel.

Rachel also continues with her relationships with Tino, Tyler, and Aven. The preview shows her riding a carousel with Tyler and telling Aven she can’t imagine a life without him.

As for Gabby, the trailer shows her growing her relationships with Nate, Jason, Erich, and Johnny. “He has shown me what it’s like to feel loved,” she tells the camera, seemingly after a date with Johnny.

Unfortunately, it seems new truths come to the forefront. “Sometimes, if things are too good to be true, that is exactly what they are — too good to be true,” Gabby tells the camera.

Jesse Palmer then tells Logan he has to leave, and in another clip, Tino gets frustrated over witnessing Rachel kiss Ethan. Rachel also tells Aven she feels “blindsided” by his actions.

“I’m so sick of this,” Rachel’s voice is heard in the background of yet another clip. “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Reality Steve says new previews are very telling

Where there is love, there can be heartbreak. Watch Gabby and Rachel's journeys as #TheBachelorette unfold Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QGhnnYqEkt — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 9, 2022

Reality Steve says The Bachelorette spoilers for the rest of the season are coming soon, but also, the previews are quite telling. “I know you guys want the spoilers, and you’ll get them this week, but these previews are really giving away a lot of what happens coming up,” he tweeted on Aug. 8, 2022. “You’re being told what’s gonna happen basically.”

Fans on Reddit think they’ve figured out what Reality Steve might mean. One Reddit fan said the latest preview suggests Aven and Erich self-eliminate, Gabby chooses Jason in the end, and Rachel chooses Zach.

Another Reddit user thinks Gabby eliminates Nate after realizing she’s not ready to become a mom, and she dumps Johnny during their hometown week while in Florida. “I think Gabby walking away in the yellow dress is from an unseen conversation with Jason,” they continued. “I think her saying he doesn’t love her, etc., is from a conversation with him.”

“Something goes down with Aven and Tino,” the fan continued. “When Rachel is wearing the romper (navy), there is a white tennis shoe foot in a doorway. I can’t tell who that belongs to, but I don’t think it’s Tino. I’m wondering if it’s Aven or a producer. I’ve thought Zach was F1 for awhile now, still do.”

Who are the finalists in ‘The Bachelorette’?

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

In light of the new preview, who makes it to Gabby and Rachel’s final four?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve and shared by Stylecaster, Erich, Jason, and Johnny at least make it to hometowns, which is also how it appears in the preview. Rachel’s final four are allegedly Aven, Zach, Tino, and Tyler. Further rumors suggest Erich and Jason are Gabby’s final two, while Tino and Zach are Rachel’s final two.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens as the season progresses. Given the previews, it’s not smooth sailing for either Rachel or Gabby.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

