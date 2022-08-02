‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Week 4: Who Went Home? 14 Men Remain

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 shows Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s quest for love. The two women started week four with nine men each, now, only 14 men total remain. So, what happened on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

What happened on ‘The Bachelorette’ last night, Aug. 1, 2022?

The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4 featured more controversy and troubling statements from the men as they set sail to Paris. Hayden Markowitz made himself enemy no. 1 by telling the men he told Gabby Windey she was “rough around the edges.” He continued to make disparaging comments about Gabby.

As for the one-on-one dates, Gabby took Jason Alabaster, and Rachel chose Tino Franco. Both women gave their roses to the men after successful dates. Gabby hoped Jason would share more of himself with her, and he did. As for Tino, he impressed Rachel by telling her he supports her career goals.

Gabby’s group date brought Nate, Kirk, Quincey, Erich, Michael, Mario, Spencer, and Johnny together for boxing. Spencer wins the group date rose while Rachel’s men watch it all go down, and Logan continues to voice his feelings for Gabby.

Rachel’s group date with Aven, Ethan, Hayden, Jordan, Logan, Tyler, Zach, and Meatball involved kissing and romance. After a tough night of her group of men not paying attention to her, they attempted to make up for it with sweet gestures. Tyler wins private time and a rose.

Who went home on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Episode 4?

So, who went home on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4? Jordan, Quincey, and Kirk head home after not receiving roses. Jordan was on Team Rachel, and Quincey and Kirk were on Team Gabby.

The most controversial elimination to date also occurred during week 4. James “Meatball” told Rachel about the comments Hayden continued to make about herself and Gabby. “It was something about breasts,” Meatball told Rachel. “And he also said, ‘I don’t trust these b*tches,’ referring to you and Gabby.”

This prompted Rachel to confront Hayden about the comments. Hayden denied what he said, but Rachel didn’t believe him. She sent him off of the docked boat with an awkward hug.

Heading into week 5, Gabby has Spencer, Jason, Nate, Erich, Johnny, Michael, and Mario. Rachel has Tino, Tyler, Aven, Meatball, Zach, Ethan, and Logan.

The promo for episode 5 shows trouble ahead for Logan Palmer

By the end of The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 4, Logan Palmer hadn’t yet told Rachel that he wanted to switch to Team Gabby. The promo for episode 5 shows Logan finally admitting his real feelings.

Week 5 brings Gabby, Rachel, and the remaining 14 men to Bruges, Belgium. Rachel and Gabby continue establishing connections with their men, but Logan reaches a breaking point. “I care about Rachel, but I can’t put my initial feelings for Gabby aside,” Logan tells the camera.

“This is humiliating,” Rachel tells Gabby, seemingly about Logan.

Then, Logan joins Gabby’s men, much to their surprise. “Actions carry consequences, and this really affected Rachel,” Zach says. Rachel is then seen saying she quits and doesn’t want to continue.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

