‘The Bachelorette’: Spencer Swies Might Roast Rachel Recchia at the ‘Men Tell All’

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All is finally here, and fans get to see their favorite eliminated cast members take the stage. While Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey left on good terms with most of the eliminated men, not all of the men are happy. And it seems like Spencer Swies might have some negative comments for Rachel. Here’s what Rachel said.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding the Season 19 Men Tell All.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Men Tell All brings the eliminated men back on stage

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia with Spencer Swies | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 Men Tell All gives the men an opportunity to take the stage after they were eliminated. According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, fans will see Nate, Tyler, Logan, Meatball, Mario, Spencer, Roby, Termayne, Jordan H., Jacob, Jordan V., Alec, Quincy, and Ethan on stage. And the three men taking the hot seat are Nate, Tyler, and Logan.

Nate Mitchell has a lot of explaining to do after his stint on the show. His ex-girlfriend came forward and alleged he was cheating on her during their nearly two-year relationship, and she also alleged she never heard about Nate’s daughter during their time together. Nate allegedly explains the situation to fans, and Gabby Windey defends his character.

Logan Palmer was removed from the show after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). He also got himself into trouble for flipping from dating Rachel Recchia to dating Gabby.

As for Tyler Norris, Rachel broke up with him during hometowns. He went home to see his family without Rachel with him, which was devasting to watch.

Rachel Recchia indicated Spencer Swies roasts her at the Men Tell All

While fans will hear plenty from Nate, Logan, and Tyler during The Bachelorette Men Tell All, it seems Spencer Swies might also have a lot to say. Spencer hoped to win over Gabby Windey’s heart, but he failed to do so. She sent him home well before hometowns, though she did seem to begin to develop a connection with him.

It sounds like Spencer had a lot to say to Rachel Recchia. Rachel spoke with ExtraTV after filming the Men Tell All, and she mentioned Spencer in the interview.

“I honestly was a little surprised about Spencer’s comments toward me,” Rachel shared. “I think, ultimately, Spencer knows my emotions didn’t really take away from his date with Gabby, so I was a little surprised to hear that. I do understand everyone having their own opinions and their own feelings, and I think that’s valid.”

It’s likely Spencer mentions that Rachel grew upset during Gabby’s boxing ring group date. Rachel was upset that her men seemed to ignore her, even during Gabby’s date.

Does Spencer Swies head to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 next?

The doors to Paradise open in just one month, beaches!! ? (?: @JessePalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/fj8m0njq8m — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 27, 2022

Spencer Swies didn’t seem to appreciate Rachel Recchia’s conduct on The Bachelorette Season 19, as evidenced by what he says during the Men Tell All. But is he done looking for love in Bachelor Nation for good? Or does he join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast?

Fans won’t see Spencer hit the beach this season. Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris all joined the cast, but Spencer did not.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Slam Nate Mitchell’s ‘Cringe’ TikTok About Gabby Windey