‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Everything Fans Will See on Fantasy Suites Night 2

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are here, and the first night was full of drama. Fans saw Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia connect with some of their men more than others, and the two-hour episode ended with a major cliffhanger for Gabby and Erich Schwer. So, what can fans expect during Fantasy Suites night two? Here are The Bachelorette spoilers on what’s to come.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers regarding Fantasy Suites night 2 ahead.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Fantasy Suites ended with drama on night 1

Night one of The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites brought Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia closer to many of their men. Gabby and Erich Schwer kicked off the night with a bang. During their dinner date, Erich admitted he loved Gabby, and Gabby told him she was falling in love with him. She invited him to the Fantasy Suites, where they seemed to have a wonderful time.

Unfortunately, Gabby’s date with Johnny DePhillipo didn’t go as well. They mutually decided to part ways after not feeling a strong connection. The Bachelorette spoilers early on indicated this would happen.

As for Rachel, she had two fantastic dates with Aven Jones and Tino Franco. She admitted to falling in love with Aven and says she’s already in love with Tino. Tino also said he doesn’t care about what his family thinks of Rachel, as he’s in love with her.

Finally, the night ended with major drama surrounding Gabby and Erich. After Erich requested to secretly rendezvous with Gabby, he admitted to her it’s difficult knowing she’s having Fantasy Suites dates with other men. This turns her off completely and makes her question her next steps with Erich.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: What fans can expect on night 2 of Fantasy Suites

So, what will happen in The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites part two? The preview shows several tense conversations incoming. One conversation is between Jason Alabaster and Gabby Windey, and the other is between Zach Shallcross and Jesse Palmer.

According to The Bachelorette spoilers Jason likely self-eliminates on night two of the Fantasy Suites. He and Gabby have a strong connection, but he expressed that he’s not ready for an engagement during hometowns. Additionally, the teaser shows him telling Gabby he doesn’t fully know who she is. Bachelorette sleuths believe Jason leaves before Gabby can offer him a Fantasy Suites date.

As for Zach, spoilers suggest Rachel pulls back from him after their Fantasy Suites date. It seems she does offer him the opportunity to have an overnight date with her, but the following day might be his last. Sleuth account bachelorsherlock posted screenshots of Rachel and Zach’s date and additional intel. “There are no new Zachel scenes, however, Zach is obviously crying more in that shot I posted,” they told a fan on Instagram. ” … So, sometime between going to the bedroom and the morning, Rachel checks out, literally and figuratively.”

Fans will also see how Erich Schwer makes up for his blunder with Gabby. The two will reconcile, and Gabby will move on from what he said about her “cheating.”

New teaser suggests Gabby Windey might not make it to the end with Rachel Recchia

The teaser for The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites and finale suggest Rachel Recchia ends up at the final rose ceremony without Gabby Windey. Jesse Palmer tells Rachel that Gabby won’t be joining her at the end, and there are plenty of theories as to what’s going on.

According to The Bachelorette spoilers, both women end up engaged, so Gabby doesn’t leave without a man as the previews may suggest. It’s possible that both women have individual rose ceremonies and the preview is meant to trick fans. Additionally, we know Jason leaves, so Gabby and Erich might skip the final rose ceremony, as only he remains.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites continue on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

