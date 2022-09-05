‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Cries at Dinner Before Fantasy Suite With [SPOILER]

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites are finally here, and fans look forward to seeing Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia head into their overnight dates with the remaining men. Gabby strongly connects with Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo, and Erich Schwer, but The Bachelorette spoilers indicate she leaves dinner crying before one of their Fantasy Suites. Here’s who.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey’s Fantasy Suites.]

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers suggest Gabby Windey cries at dinner with Jason Alabaster

Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster might have a rough road ahead, according to The Bachelorette spoilers for season 19. The two connected early on over their shared love of therapy, but Gabby expressed potential doubts about their relationship during hometowns. Gabby is highly extroverted and worried that Jason’s introverted nature wouldn’t make them a good match.

Now, Bachelorette sleuth Bachelorsherlock posted screenshots from Jason’s date with Gabby. The two appear to play tennis and kiss underwater, and they have dinner at Havana Moon restaurant. Unfortunately, it looks like Gabby walks away from the dinner table to cry to the producers. Jason also says, “I want to be completely honest.” Whatever he says next potentially upsets Gabby and causes her to walk away to cry.

Since this conversation happens at dinner, Jason will likely never make it to the Fantasy Suites. There’s currently no footage of Gabby and Jason during their overnight date in the season previews.

Does Jason self-eliminate during Fantasy Suites? Early spoilers suggest he might

What’s going on at dinner between Jason Alabaster and Gabby Windey? Does he self-eliminate during The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites?

According to fans keeping up The Bachelorette spoilers, Jason might take himself out of the competition. Sleuths on Reddit noticed his absence in many of the trailers. “I think it’s definitely telling that Jason is nowhere to be found in those promos — as to why? I am not sure — but very telling indeed,” a fan explained on Reddit. “They’re hiding him for a reason.”

Additionally, Reality Steve reported he’s also heard rumors of Jason leaving. “As for Gabby, yes, I have heard the rumor of Jason leaving at final two,” he wrote on his site. “Heard it from three different places (twice in the last three days), but all I care about is getting stuff confirmed. To me, that’s still a rumor. But considering I did hear it from 3 people, if you’re asking me, ‘Do I think it happened?’ I’d lean to about 60/40 maybe, 65/35 that it does happen that way.”

Gabby doesn’t join Rachel during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 finale

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey won’t have the same type of finale. “Gabby will not be joining you,” host Jesse Palmer tells Rachel in a preview. “You’re going to be the only Bachelorette here.” This appears to shock Rachel, making it seem like this goes against the original plan.

So, what happens? We don’t know exactly what leads to this scenario just yet, but it’s possible Gabby sends Johnny DePhillipo home during Fantasy Suites week. Then, if Jason leaves, that leaves only Erich, giving Gabby no reason to head to the final rose ceremony. We’ll have to wait and see if this is what occurs.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Fantasy Suites begin on Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

