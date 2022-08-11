‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is galloping toward the end, and fans can’t wait to see who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia choose. So far, Gabby has several men who are vying for her affection, and it’s unclear who she’ll choose. However, according to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, she eliminates one of her men after an upcoming one-on-one. Here’s who.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey’s final men.]

Gabby Windey and Nate Mitchell had an early romantic connection

Nate Mitchell was one of Gabby Windey’s early favorites. Even without The Bachelorette spoilers, fans could tell he and Gabby had an incredible connection, as he had one of the first one-on-one dates with her in season 19. Nate shared information about his daughter and how he loves being a father to her, which truly touched Gabby.

Unfortunately, the preview for the rest of the season might spell doom for Gabby and Nate. The trailer shows Gabby and Nate greeting each other with a hug and a kiss during another one-on-one date, but the romance seems short-lived. Later in the clip, Gabby is crying on Nate’s shoulder. “I’m terrified of not just being a mom, but being, like, bad at it,” she says through tears.

“I don’t know what to do,” she then tells Rachel while crying. It’s assumed she’s referring to Nate at this moment.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers note Gabby sends Nate Mitchell home after a one-on-one

Fans who want to see Nate Mitchell go to the end with Gabby Windey might be disappointed. According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve, Gabby sends Nate home following their next one-on-one date. This likely means fans will see Nate head home during week 6, as he also doesn’t make it to hometowns.

“One thing I hadn’t figured out all season was who was Gabby’s fourth hometown date,” Reality Steve wrote. “Well, as many of you suggested, you were right. She didn’t have one. Only Johnny, Jason, and Erich get hometowns with Gabby. Nate gets sent home on his one-on-one next week, and that leaves Spencer and Logan. Neither of them gets a hometown.”

Fans can certainly expect to see Nate during the Men Tell All special, though. Recently, Reality Steve reported that one of Nate’s exes shared some unsavory information about Nate. According to the ex, Nate was dating her and another woman simultaneously, and he never revealed information about his daughter or alleged divorce. This information will undoubtedly come forward when Nate hits the hot seat.

Who does Gabby choose in ‘The Bachelorette’? Spoilers note who wins

With Nate allegedly gone before hometowns and Johnny, Jason, and Erich meeting Gabby’s family, who does Gabby choose? The Bachelorette spoilers note Jason and Erich make it to Gabby’s final two, and Gabby walks away engaged to Erich. Reality Steve also notes there are rumors that Jason self-eliminates, which would explain Gabby’s tears in the trailer.

“As for Gabby, yes, I have heard the rumor of Jason leaving at final 2,” he noted. ” … We do have footage of Gabby in Mexico walking away crying and then in an ITM questioning if she can be loved. That could be Jason eliminating himself, but I haven’t gotten that confirmed.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

