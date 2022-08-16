‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hometown Locations for the Final 7 Men in Season 19

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6 shows few men remain for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. The women have weeded out the contestants they don’t wish to pursue, and they’re falling in love with who remains. So, where do the women head during their hometowns? Here are The Bachelorette spoilers regarding hometowns for the final seven men.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding hometowns in season 19.]

Who is going to hometowns on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022?

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Heading into The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6, Rachel Recchia has five men remaining, and Gabby Windey has six. Rachel has Aven, Ethan, Tino, Tyler, and Zach still vying for her love. Gabby has Erich, Jason, Johnny, Logan, Spencer, and Nate. Episode 6 features Rachel taking Zach on another one-on-one date, while Gabby takes Nate on hers. Both of these men had one-on-ones earlier in the season.

According to Reality Steve, only three of Gabby’s men make it to hometowns in the following episode. “One thing I hadn’t figured out all season was who was Gabby’s fourth hometown date,” The Bachelorette spoilers read. “Well, as many of you suggested, you were right. She didn’t have one. Only Johnny, Jason, and Erich get hometowns with Gabby. Nate gets sent home on his 1-on-1 next week, and that leaves Spencer and Logan. Neither of them get a hometown.”

As for Rachel, she reportedly brings Aven, Tyler, Zach, and Tino on hometown dates.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Where are the hometown locations for the final 7 men?

(SPOILER VIDEO): Rachel on a hometown date with Aven Jones, taking a horse carriage ride in Salem, MA to Crow Haven Corner, which is some sort of witch store. pic.twitter.com/KF77c7q1yj — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 23, 2022

So, where are The Bachelorette Season 19 hometown dates? According to The Bachelorette spoilers posted to Reddit, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey head all over the U.S.

Rachel reportedly goes to Salem, Massachusetts, for Aven’s date. For Tyler’s date, she heads to Wildwood, New Jersey. Zach’s date happens in Orange County, California, and Tino’s date is in Santa Clarita, California.

Gabby travels to Bedminster, New Jersey, for Erich’s hometown date. She then goes to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Jason, and Jupiter, Florida, for Johnny.

Reality Steve posted some footage of the hometown dates. Cameras caught Rachel and Aven riding in a horse-drawn carriage in Massachusetts, and while with Tyler, she headed to the Wildwood boardwalk. Zach’s date involved checking out the Orange Fire Department, and part of Tino’s date took place at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles.

Erich took Gabby to Natirar Park for their date, and Jason’s date brought on the fun. “They were in the French Quarter, walked in front of Jackson Square, and also threw beads off the balcony at the Saints & Sinners bar owned by Channing Tatum,” Reality Steve tweeted. Johnny’s date brought Gabby to Jupiter Beach Park.

Who gets eliminated during hometowns?

Tyler and Rachel in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans can look forward to seeing The Bachelorette spoilers surrounding hometowns happen soon. Sadly, not all of the men progress on to the Fantasy Suites. So, who gets eliminated on The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7?

According to spoilers posted to Reddit, Rachel eliminates Tyler. It doesn’t look like Gabby eliminates anyone. This leaves both women with three men going into the Fantasy Suites in episode 8.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

