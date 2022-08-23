‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hometowns Hint at Jason and Johnny’s End

Six hometowns already aired on ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19, and only one remains. Fans got to see Rachel Recchie and Gabby Windey interact with the families of their final men, and there were plenty of ups and downs. Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo expressed some worrying doubts about their relationships with Gabby — and production is certainly giving fans clues as to what’s to come.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 spoilers ahead regarding Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 hometowns gave hints about Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo

Gabby Windey’s hometowns on The Bachelorette Season 19 went extremely well. The order of the dates presented on the show for Gabby were Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo, and Erich Schwer. Rachel Recchia had four hometown dates, though only three were shown during the episode. Her date with Aven Jones will be shown the same night as the Men Tell All.

Gabby and Jason established a close connection early on, and many fans assumed he’d make it to the end. During their first one-on-one, they connected over both attending therapy, and Jason made it known he was there for all the right reasons. But when he spoke to his mom during hometowns, he expressed doubt over marriage. He told his mom he could “never” see himself getting engaged on the show, as it wasn’t “realistic.”

Gabby and Johnny’s date also seemed to go well, though their date only got around eight minutes of screen time. Johnny also admitted he wasn’t sure he could get to a place where he wants to be engaged by the end, though. With both Johnny and Jason expressing doubt, this could spell doom for Gabby.

How far do Jason and Johnny go with Gabby Windey?

With Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo unsure about an engagement during hometowns, how far do they get in The Bachelorette Season 19?

Rumors suggest Jason self-eliminates. A promo for the rest of the season shows shockingly little of Jason considerig his close relationship to Gabby. Reality Steve also notes he heard rumors involving self-elimination. “Remember, I did tell you that I’d heard from more than one person that Jason eliminated himself this season,” Reality Steve wrote. “Still haven’t not gotten that confirmed, but, hearing what he said last night, if he DID eliminate himself at the end, would it really be that far fetched?”

As for Johnny, rumors suggest he either self-eliminates during Fantasy Suites week, or Gabby sends him home while they’re in Mexico. “But yeah, Johnny’s not there yet and you’ll see him eliminate himself in Mexico over it,” Reality Steve adds. “Or at least express his hesitation with Gabby and she lets him go. How it actually goes down, we’ll see.”

Johnny allegedly finds love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

I can't believe I'm about to say this…but are you down to flock, Bachelor Nation? pic.twitter.com/aJYgaBdPFh — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2022

Jason Alabaster reportedly doesn’t hit the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 — but Johnny DePhillipo does. He, along with Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris allegedly join the cast. Additional spoilers from Reality Steve note Johnny falls in love with Victoria Fuller, and the two leave Paradise engaged.

While Johnny might not be ready to commit to Gabby, it seems the time he has with Victoria on the beach allows him to explore their relationship more fully. We look forward to seeing how it all progresses once Bachelor in Paradise returns.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

