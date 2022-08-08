‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel Cancels Her Group Date Due to Logan

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues to follow Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on their journey for love. Both women took an early interest in contestant Logan Palmer, though Rachel gave Logan a rose first. While Logan was interested in pursuing a romance with Rachel, he now can’t take his mind off Gabby. The Bachelorette spoilers for season 19 episode 5 show Rachel canceling her group date because of Logan.

Logan Palmer wants to pursue Gabby Windey after accepting Rachel Recchia’s rose

The Bachelorette spoilers for season 19 episode 5 surround Logan Palmer. At the end of episode 4, Logan made it clear that he still wants to get to know Gabby Windey even after accepting Rachel Recchia’s rose. The previews for episode 5 show Logan plans to tell Rachel and Gabby the truth.

“I still have feelings for Gabby,” Logan tells Rachel in the preview.

“This is my worst nightmare,” Gabby then says in a separate clip.

Another clip from a preview shows Logan stepping into a room with the rest of Gabby’s men — and they don’t look happy to see him. Heading into episode 5, Gabby is still dating Erich, Nate, Jason, Johnny, Mario, Michael, and Spencer.

“He’s the most calculated dude here,” Erich says in a voiceover, clearly referring to Logan.

Rachel Recchia has already experienced multiple rejections this season. Given The Bachelorette spoilers for episode 5, it looks like she’s also distraught over Logan Palmer’s rejection.

A clip shows Rachel speaking to host Jesse Palmer. Given Rachel’s tears, Logan already dropped the bomb on her that he hopes to reconnect with Gabby. Rachel then tearfully tells Jesse how she’s feeling.

“I feel like I’m just getting dealt really bad cards,” she explains through tears. “Like, pretty much in a row. So, it’s hard to keep having momentum.”

Jesse reminds her she can’t be the “perfect Bachelorette,” and that there’s no rule book to follow regarding the show. And in light of recent events, Rachel cancels the group date with the men. Jesse meets up with James “Meatball,” Zach, Tino, Tyler, and Ethan to tell them the unfortunate news. Aven was given the one-on-one date in week 5.

“I did have to come here and tell you that, unfortunately, Rachel has decided to cancel today’s date,” Jesse shares.

Some fans on Reddit don’t think Rachel should be canceling her dates. “At this point, how much time has she actually spent with the men?” a Reddit user noted. “By her canceling so many cocktail hours/dates, she’s hindering her ability to get to know or connect with any of the guys — especially since she’s ‘supposed’ to get married at the end.”

All hope is not lost, though. It seems Rachel still participates in a cocktail party later in the evening and spends time with the men.

Who are Rachel’s final 2 on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

In light of Logan Palmer switching sides, who are Rachel Recchia’s final two men?

According to The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve shared by Life & Style, Zach and Tino make it the furthest with Rachel. That means they both get to participate in hometowns and fantasy suites with her. By episode 5, both men have had one-on-one dates with her, too, and she established an early connection.

We’re excited to see Rachel continue to connect with Tino and Zach through her journey. As for Logan, additional spoilers note she doesn’t make it to Gabby’s top four men. There’s a good chance he’s headed home soon.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

