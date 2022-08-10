‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel Likely Sobbing Over Aven in New Trailer

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues to raise the stakes for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Both women have experienced laughs, tears, and plenty of surprises up to week 5 — and the new promo video for the remainder of the season shows there’s plenty more drama to come. Accounts tracking The Bachelorette spoilers believe there’s trouble ahead for Rachel and Aven Jones, too. Here’s why.

Rachel Recchia appears upset with Tino Franco in the trailer for the rest of the season

The Bachelorette spoilers regarding the rest of the season past episode 5 have yet to be released, leaving fans to wonder what’s really going down in the new promo trailer. The trailer, which aired after week 5, shows Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s highs and lows.

The footage opens with Rachel and Zach kissing in a field of tulips, and Zach tells Rachel he’s falling in love with her seemingly during another one-on-one date. The trailer then shows Rachel connecting with Tino, Aven, and Tyler. “Everything I ask for, you really embody,” she appears to tell Aven during a date.

Unfortunately, the smiles and laughter don’t last long. Rachel kisses Ethan in another clip, prompting Tino to get upset. “Watching her kiss somebody else is absolutely sickening,” he says. He then gets up and leaves, prompting another contestant to call him a “baby back b****.”

Another part of the trailer appears to show Rachel crying over Tino. “After overnights, you change your mind?” she appears to say to him. “You told me things, and then you went back against what you said.”

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers suggest Rachel is actually crying over Aven Jones

So, is Rachel Recchia really crying over Tino Franco — or could it be a touch of editing magic to make it appear that way?

The Bachelorette spoiler account bachelorteaspill makes a solid case that Rachel is actually speaking to Aven Jones when she makes the comment about him changing his mind after the Fantasy Suites. A previous scene in the new trailer shows Rachel upset with Aven. “I’m just so conflicted right now. I just don’t understand,” she tells him through tears. “I feel so blindsided by you.” Then, with the overnight dates conversation, the editing makes it seem like she’s speaking to Tino. But the sleuthing account believes Rachel’s hairstyle and outfit give away an important detail. She has the same hair and outfit during that conversation that she has in a later scene of her crying with Aven in the background.

The later scene shows Rachel sobbing in a hallway, and Aven is briefly seen in the background walking through a doorway. It looks as if he’s walking into a hotel room. “How do you move forward?” she says. “You can’t. Like, you can’t do that.” She then walks outside, still in tears. “I would, like, literally rather be alone,” her voiceover continues.

“The black dress at night is definitely Aven, Tino could be the one during the day,” a Reddit user further confirmed.

Who are Rachel’s final 2 on ‘The Bachelorette’? Fans have predictions

With The Bachelorette spoilers in mind, who makes it to Rachel Recchia’s final two?

Reality Steve’s spoilers shared by Cosmopolitan note Aven, Tyler, Zach, and Tino all make it to Rachel’s top four. So far, Reality Steve hasn’t said who Rachel’s final two men are, but many fans on Reddit believe Zach and Tino go all the way to the end. With this in mind, perhaps it’s more proof to suggest that Aven might self-eliminate or break up with Rachel after Fantasy Suites.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

