‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel Might Leave [SPOILER] During the Fantasy Suites

ABC's The Bachelorette Season 19 continues, and Fantasy Suites are happening next. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey each have three men left, and the drama's about to intensify. According to The Bachelorette spoilers, Rachel might leave one of her men on the night of his Fantasy Suite.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding Rachel Recchia and Fantasy Suites.]

Rachel Recchia appears to have 2 more breakdowns before ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 ends

The Bachelorette Season 19 hasn’t been easy for Rachel Recchia. Early on in the season, she was rejected by several men who hoped to pursue Gabby Windey instead, and one of her men, Logan Palmer, switched to Gabby midway through. While fans likely hoped the most challenging days were behind Rachel, The Bachelorette spoilers indicate the drama’s only just begun.

Rachel’s still dating Tino Franco, Zach Shallcross, and Aven Jones heading into Fantasy Suites. According to spoiler account Bachelorsherlock, two more Rachel breakdown scenes are coming. One scene involves Rachel stating, “I’m so conflicted now. I don’t understand.” Another scene has her telling one of her men, “You told me things, and then you went back against what you said.” Spoilers note Rachel’s likely talking to Aven in the latter scene. With this in mind, it’s possible Rachel talked to Zach in the first scene.

She likely leaves Zach Shallcross on his Fantasy Suites night, according to ‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers

The Bachelorette spoilers for the Fantasy Suites now show something definitely goes down between Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross. Bachelorsherlock took screenshots of the new promo for the Fantasy Suites episode, and the spoiler account notes it’s likely Rachel leaves Zach on his overnight date.

“I just saw the new commercial and the tagline is, ‘Who will check out of the Fantasy Suite?'” the account notes. “I am pretty sure that this is what Rachel does to obviously our next Zachelor.”

“Are you saying that she broke up [with] him once they entered the Fantasy Suite?” a fan asked the account.

“There are no new Zachel scenes, however, Zach is obviously crying more in that shot I posted,” they responded. ” … So, sometime between going to the bedroom and the morning, Rachel checks out, literally and figuratively.”

The spoiler account also notes “Zach seems to leave after Fantasy Suites,” but Aven Jones continues to have scenes. “It lines up with Zach saying there was a 180 and he was blindsided,” they added.

Reality Steve has a different take on the events. According to him, Zach self-eliminates. “What I can say about Zach is this,” he wrote. “His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself.”

Who does Rachel get engaged to?

With The Bachelorette spoilers indicating major drama is to come for Rachel Recchia, who does she get engaged to? According to Reality Steve, Tino Franco gets down on one knee.

“All season I said it was between Zach (Shallcross) and Tino for Rachel,” Reality Steve wrote. “And it is, but I guess you need to throw Aven’s name in there. Because Zach finishes third. Aven (Jones) finishes second.”

Rachel looks pretty excited post-Bachelorette, so we imagine she’s happy with Tino despite the disastrous hometown with his family.

