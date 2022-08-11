‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel’s Contestant Reportedly Self-Eliminates After Fantasy Suites

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 will come to a close before fans know it. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey continue to build real connections with their men, but it seems more heartbreak is in Rachel’s future. The Bachelorette spoilers for the remainder of the season indicate one of Rachel’s contestants doesn’t have the same feelings for her as she does for him. Here’s who.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead for Rachel Recchia in season 19.]

Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia established an early connection

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia greeting Zach Shallcross | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia established a strong romantic relationship from the start — but The Bachelorette spoilers for the rest of the season indicate trouble ahead.

The couple’s first one-on-one date happened in The Bachelorette Season 19 Week 3. They dressed up to attend a fake movie premiere, and the movie showed a slideshow of their childhood photos. Given how well the date went, it seemed clear that Zach was an early frontrunner for Rachel, and he’s remained in her top men since their date.

“From then on, we had this spark and connection,” Zach said about Rachel on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “We were laughing and had a great time. It’s not strange to say, but it was crazy how quick I knew I’m here for her. It’s pretty clear. I don’t need any validation for this. She’s the one,” Zach explained.

‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers: Zach reportedly doesn’t feel a connection after Fantasy Suites

They came to slay ? Stream #TheBachelorette on Hulu now to see more of Rachel and Zach's red carpet lewks. ? pic.twitter.com/xVzwwIWy0E — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 27, 2022

Reality Steve shared The Bachelorette spoilers for the remainder of the season. According to his sources, Zach Shallcross has mixed feelings after the Fantasy Suites. This allegedly leaves him to tell Rachel the truth about his emotions and effectively self-eliminating. Early previews for the season also show Zach having an intense conversation with host Jesse Palmer, which viewers will likely see after Fantasy Suites.

“What I can say about Zach is this. His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself,” Reality Steve states. “Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready, or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final three.”

Who are Rachel’s final 2 on ‘The Bachelorette’?

I love Tino by why does he look like the villain from a Hallmark movie…#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/0LBIlh6tUb — Accept This Rose (@IWatchBachelor) August 2, 2022

If Zach Shallcross is out of the picture at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19, who makes it to Rachel Recchia’s final two men? Reality Steve reports Aven Jones and Tino Franco are Rachel’s final men.

The preview for the remainder of the season shows Rachel having a tough conversation with Aven, though. She appears in tears while speaking to him, indicating something may occur to make Tino her final man. Reality Steve also wrote about this incident in his spoiler reveal.

“Aven is your final two guy. And yes, I’m aware of the shots in the preview of Rachel in Aven’s room crying,” Reality Steve wrote. “I think it’s safe to deduce that’s Rachel sending Aven home at final two, so it’s just Tino on final rose ceremony day.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

