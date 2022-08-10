‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Thinks [Spoiler] Is Being Considered for ‘The Bachelor’

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on with the two leading women, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Rachel and Gabby have had a historic, rollercoaster ride of a season so far, and now, new allegations suggest one of Gabby’s men isn’t as nice as he first appears. Additionally, Reality Steve believes this contestant is being considered for The Bachelor. Here are the latest The Bachelorette spoilers.

New, unsavory allegations were released about Nate Mitchell’s past

Fans of The Bachelorette Season 19 love what they saw from Nate Mitchell during his first one-on-one date with Gabby Windey. Nate talked about being a young dad to his daughter, and he genuinely wants to pursue Gabby. Unfortunately, a woman who used to date Nate spoke to The Bachelorette spoiler guru Reality Steve about her past experience with him — and it wasn’t good.

Nate’s ex-girlfriend, Kelsey, told Reality Steve that she started dating Nate in 2020 and sustained a relationship with him into 2021. During their relationship, Nate allegedly started seeing another woman, Laree, in another city. Kelsey thought she and Nate were getting serious, as he started to meet her family and even told her he loved her. Kelsey and Laree spoke about Nate. But when Kelsey approached Nate about Laree, Nate denied anything serious happened between himself and Laree.

Kelsey cut ties with Nate in 2021. She told Reality Steve she wishes him “the best,” but she also wants other women to know the stunts he may pull.

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 spoilers: Reality Steve thinks Nate might be considered for ‘The Bachelor’

Don’t jump to conclusions about certain cast members based on mere allegations, as disturbing as they may be. I beg you to wait until all the facts come out before making any judgments. #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 10, 2022

According to early The Bachelorette spoilers, Nate Mitchell doesn’t make it all the way to the end with Gabby Windey. While he makes it quite far, he’s not in her top four men, meaning he gets sent home at some point after week 5 and potentially in week 6. This could mean he could possibly take on the role of The Bachelor next.

Bachelor Nation producer and writer Mike Fleiss posted about the Nate allegations on Twitter. “Don’t jump to conclusions about certain cast members based on mere allegations, as disturbing as they may be,” Fleiss tweeted. “I beg you to wait until all the facts come out before making any judgments.” An hour before this tweet, he tweeted, “OK, so who should we pick as your next #TheBachelor???”

Reality Steve believes Fleiss’s tweets indicate production considered casting Nate as the lead for The Bachelor. “But hey, I’ve reached the point now where, why not? Make Nate the Bachelor,” Reality Steve wrote. “I dare you, Fleiss. Do it. I’m sure he’s at least being talked to about it or Fleiss wouldn’t even bother tweeting that last night.”

Is ‘The Bachelor’ coming back in 2022?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

With the latest The Bachelorette spoilers, when can fans expect to see the next season of The Bachelor?

According to Collider, ABC officially renewed The Bachelor for season 27. The network has yet to set a date for the show’s return, but fans will likely see the new season in early 2023. Until then, The Bachelorette Season 19 will continue into the late summer, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

