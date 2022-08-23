‘The Bachelorette’ Stylist Deletes Post About Rachel’s Controversial Hometown Outfit

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns just happened, and fans saw more of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s outfits. Many fans approve of Gabby’s wardrobe, but Rachel’s styling has been the source of much controversy. Recently, The Bachelorette stylist posted a photo of Rachel during hometowns, but then promptly deleted it. Here’s what he said.

Who is the stylist for ‘The Bachelorette’? He’s been tasked with dressing both leading women

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have entirely different styles, and The Bachelorette Season 19 stylist has guided both of them to look their best. So, who is the stylist for the show? Cary Fetman has been the Bachelor Nation chief wardrobe stylist for 20 years. While Rachel and Gabby each have a say in what they wear, Cary helps them pick out their perfect outfit for the occasion.

“What I loved about both of them is they allowed me to play as much as I could, but I tried to stick within their comfort zones, too,” Cary explained to Entertainment Weekly.

The women travel across Europe this season, giving Cary an even bigger challenge with the weather changes. “One country was 15 degrees colder than what they had forecasted for the whole week and rainy,” he added. “It was a different season, not only two women, but a lot of different climates and different kinds of streets and things that they’d have to be walking on and more outside activities and things like that.”

Cary Fetman deleted a post about Rachel Recchia’s hometown look

I truly cannot with the Cary Fetman slander! He does not make these women/men wear anything–they choose their looks with his help: https://t.co/J160ykAltN — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 29, 2022

Many fans disapprove of Rachel Recchia’s wardrobe in The Bachelorette Season 19. After hometowns aired on Aug. 22, 2022, fans were critical of what Rachel wore during her hometown date with Tyler Norris. Tyler and Rachel hit Wildwood, New Jersey in April, and the weather appeared quite chilly. Rachel wore a trenchcoat for the occasion, but many fans still didn’t like it. Cary Fetman took to Instagram to defend Rachel and the styling option — but he later deleted the post.

“OK, before you all start going after me about how I hate her and need to be fired. Let me be the first to say you’re right!!” Cary captioned the now-deleted Instagram post captured on Reddit. The post shows Rachel smiling back at the camera in the infamous trenchcoat.

This is far from the first time Cary referenced the disapproving fans. Both he and Rachel have commented on how viewers have bashed them for the styling.

Some fans thought his post was ‘unprofessional’

Me after everything that just went down during hometowns ? Thanks for watching #TheBachelorette! @pilot__rachel pic.twitter.com/Pp3siDOGEl — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 23, 2022

The Bachelorette Season 19 fans on Reddit have mixed feelings about Cary Fetman’s deleted Instagram post. Many fans believe they should’ve dressed Rachel better for the weather, as she appeared cold on her date. Others have a bigger issue with the post itself, as it’s an unprofessional post.

“Why did Cary have her in a dress and trenchcoat?” a fan on Reddit wrote. “If I were to style her, I would have her in jeans (’cause she might have gone on some of the rides), a cute top, and a light jacket. It seems like she was prepared to go somewhere where it rains a lot, not a NJ boardwalk with an amusement park.”

“The fact that Cary keeps making posts saying, ‘for those of you that think I hate Rachel,’ like … IT’S KILLING ME,” another fan wrote. “I would be so embarrassed if the professional that styled me continued to feel like they had to fight back and prove they didn’t hate me because of the outfits they put me in.”

“I think this is why he eventually deleted this,” yet another fan explained. “This is beyond unprofessional. And it still comes across as blaming Rachel/production.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

