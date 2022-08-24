‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns are nearly finished, and fans saw Rachel Recchia meet Tino Franco’s family. Rachel and Tino formed a connection early on, though Tino’s family remained skeptical of Rachel and the process. More recently, it seems Tino’s dad is on social media commenting about the show. Here’s what he said about telling Tino not to sleep with the lead.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding season 19, hometowns, and Tino Franco.]

Tino Franco’s parents grilled Rachel Recchia during ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 hometowns

The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns allowed Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to meet their final men’s families. Rachel gave Tino Franco her First Impression Rose, and they’ve sustained a strong relationship throughout the season. Unfortunately, Rachel had a difficult time meeting Tino’s family.

Tino’s father, Joe, immediately started questioning the validity of his son’s relationship with Rachel. “How much time do you guys get together?” Joe asked as Tino told his parents about the strong connection he feels. Then, when Tino says he hopes to propose to Rachel at the end of the competition, Joe asked, “What are you talking about? After two months?”

“When you know, you know,” Tino said.

“We’re going to have to have a talk,” Joe answered.

“I was not expecting my dad to be really stringent with his questions,” Tino told the cameras. “Clearly, he’s really skeptical about the situation.”

When Rachel spoke to Joe alone, he continued to grill her about what she was looking for in the future. Rachel then told production she thinks Tino’s family hated her after meeting her.

Tino Franco’s dad wrote that he told Tino not to sleep with the lead of the show

After Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s disastrous date during The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns, fans likely wonder if Tino’s dad ever came around to Rachel. It’s unclear where Rachel stands with the Franco family now. But it’s clear Joe still had a lot to say, as he took to social media to share more of his opinions.

A Reddit user captured a screenshot that showed Joe commenting on a Bachelorette viewer’s post. The original post read, “First rule from longtime Bachelor franchise watcher … don’t sleep with the Bachelorette during taping of the show. Best of luck!”

Joe then referred to Tino in his comment to the viewer. “We told him the same thing when he left for the show!” he wrote.

In another post, Joe wrote, “Let’s hope Tino doesn’t bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway.”

Some fans are worried about Rachel Recchia picking Tino Franco

Tino Franco tells Rachel Recchia he’s falling in love with her after she meets his family on The Bachelorette Season 19. But fans are worried about their future together after seeing his father’s comments on social media.

“Tino has sooo many red flags — please, please, for the love of God, don’t pick him, Rachel,” a Reddit user commented. “If you do, it’s over before it even starts.”

“His parents would be a dealbreaker for me,” another fan wrote. “The dad’s misogynistic views are obvious, but one thing that really jumped out at me that I haven’t seen anyone pointing out was the mom asking Rachel if she would be ‘mending a broken heart or planning a wedding in a few weeks.’ … I get not wanting your son to be hurt, but she framed it all about her.”

“The whole scene of his dad grilling her made me so uncomfortable,” yet another fan noted. “As someone with bad social anxiety, I probably would have had to bail at some point.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

