‘The Bachelorette’: Who Did Tino Talk to on the Phone? Rachel Says She Doesn’t Know

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 finale featured Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia’s relationship. Tino and Rachel had a strong start, but fans saw the drama unfold between them during the final episode. And a particular scene in the finale showed Tino talking to someone on the phone — though Rachel says she doesn’t know who he called.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 finale spoilers ahead regarding Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia.]

Does Tino Franco end up with Rachel Recchia in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19?

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia gave Tino Franco her First Impression rose, quickly establishing his place in her heart from the start. Unfortunately, the couple hit several bumps along the way. Rachel had a difficult time with Tino’s family during hometowns, and it seemed like Rachel wanted to choose Aven Jones as her top choice before Aven revealed he wasn’t ready for an engagement.

In the end, Tino was Rachel’s last man standing. He proposed to her during The Bachelorette Season 19, and Rachel happily accepted his proposal. But the drama had only just begun. During part two of the finale, Rachel revealed to Gabby that Tino kissed another woman, completely breaking Rachel’s trust. She then gave the engagement ring back to him during their first face-to-face conversation following the cheating scandal.

“Ultimately, we are filming a show, and when big things like this happen, the show does have to know these things, and we do have a responsibility with the audience as well for them to be on the same page,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter about revealing Tino cheating.

Rachel says she doesn’t know who Tino was speaking to when he was on the phone

I think we're all still a little stunned from #TheBachelorette Live Finale…If you missed it, Stream on Hulu now. pic.twitter.com/3j8OQibtUG — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 22, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco’s breakup conversation was aired during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale. At one point, Tino becomes overwhelmed and has to step away from Rachel. He leaves the room and goes outside to take his microphone off. Tino also appears to call somebody on the phone, though he doesn’t tell Rachel who he calls, even when she asks.

So, who did Tino call? “We still don’t know that,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like there’s a lot of … things I don’t know. Yeah. I don’t know if we’ll ever get answers to everything. We just have to accept what happened and move on, really.”

Rachel alluded that she doesn’t have the whole story from Tino. While Tino maintained he just kissed a woman once, she thinks there’s more to the story. “[But] instead of sitting there and doing the work — like I did — and taking that space for myself and seeking help, and focusing on this, he ran straight to someone that he was — apparently not seeing — but seeing before the show,” she told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, according to Us Weekly.

Will the couple ever get back together?

Will Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco ever give their relationship another go? Unfortunately, it seems the events that unfolded in The Bachelorette Season 19 finale are permanent. Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter that she hasn’t spoken to Tino since the show’s end.

“Ultimately, I wish him well, but I think we’re both probably ready to move on after all of this and heal,” she said.

As for Rachel and Aven Jones, it seems the door’s potentially open for the two to reconcile. But they’re not back together just yet. The exes are talking and taking one day at a time to see if they’re truly compatible in the real world.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino and Rachel’s Argument Didn’t Happen in Mexico