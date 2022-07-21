‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler Cameron Says He and Rachael Kirkconnell ‘Sometimes Clash’

Bachelor Nation adores Tyler Cameron. Tyler attained fame after making it to the end of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. While he wasn’t chosen to be her one and only, he brought Matt James into the franchise — and Matt fell deeply in love with Rachael Kirkconnell during his season of The Bachelor. It seems Tyler and Rachael don’t always get along, though. Here’s what Tyler said about how he and Rachael “sometimes clash.”

Are Tyler Cameron and Matt James still friends? ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Bachelor’ alums go way back

Tyler Cameron and Matt James | Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Tyler Cameron and Matt James met in college, and Matt attained a ton of attention after Tyler completed Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. While Bachelor Nation fans took notice of Matt, it was Tyler’s mother who made a life-changing decision for Matt. She submitted Matt as a potential lead for The Bachelor — and ABC chose him to lead.

So, where do Tyler and Matt stand now? While the best buddies don’t hang around each other quite as much as they once did, they’re still extremely close. Both men have significant others and seem to put a lot of effort into making their romantic relationships work.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s just Matt is busy; I’m busy, you know,” Tyler told E! News. “You get in a relationship, you know, it’s what happens, you know? It’s all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships.”

Tyler Cameron says he clashes with Matt James’ girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell

Rachael Kirkconnell | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Matt James described Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell as having a “love-hate relationship,” which alarmed some fans of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. So, does Tyler not get along with Rachael? He set the record straight with E! News.

“Rachael’s great and she makes Matt happy and they’re happy,” Tyler explained. “And it’s fun to see, you know, them do their thing and they always are traveling and doing stuff. [Do] we have a love-hate relationship? I think it’s just we have two strong opinions and [the] way we see things and we sometimes clash. But at the end of the day, we’re all cool. You know, it is what it is.”

Back in 2021, Tyler reportedly seemed to have less complicated feelings about Rachael. “She was awesome. She’s a beam of light,” he told Us Weekly. “I think they’re great for each other. They seem like they’re spending a lot of time together, getting comfortable with each other, and they’ve come a long way. So, if they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Do Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James live together?

#TheBachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are explaining their current thoughts on engagement https://t.co/nUh956dI4F — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 15, 2022

Where do Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James stand now? The two are still going strong, and followers of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor want to know about their next steps. Currently, the two don’t seem to live together, but it’s certainly in the cards.

“I wouldn’t be with someone that I wasn’t considering marrying, especially at this point in my life,” Matt told Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “We’ve talked about living in the same city and what those next steps look like. Everything’s on the table.”

“It’s nice being down in Florida now,” the former Bachelor continued. “I think Rachael was [hesitant about] Miami before I moved down there because it’s, like, the party connotation, but after spending a lot of time down there, [she’s] warming up to the fact — no pun intended — of being down there. It’s been a nice transition out of New York.”

As for Tyler Cameron’s budding relationship with Paige Lorenze, fans will have to wait and see where it goes.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast: All the Men From Gabby and Rachel’s Season