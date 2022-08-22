‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler Norris’ Hometown Has the Most Leaked Footage

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns are finally here, and fans get to see where Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s men grew up. Rachel is taking four of her men on hometown dates — and one them is Tyler Norris. According to The Bachelorette sleuths, Tyler’s hometown contains the most leaked footage thus far. Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 19 hometown spoilers ahead.]

Where is Tyler Norris from? ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 features his hometown with Rachel Recchia

Tyler Norris and Rachel Recchia | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia chose to take Tyler Norris on a hometown date in The Bachelorette Season 19. So, where is Tyler from? He hails from Wildwood, New Jersey, which is precisely where he takes Rachel to meet his family. According to The Bachelorette spoiler account bachelorsherlock, Rachel has Aven’s hometown date first in Salem, Massachusetts, and she then heads to Tyler’s hometown two days later. The two-hour episode airing on Aug. 22, 2022, will show all of Rachel and Gabby’s hometown dates.

The new promo for the hometowns shows Gabby and Rachel excited for what’s to come. “I truly just can’t wait to see where all these guys have come from,” Rachel says.

Unfortunately, it’s not all fun and games. The promo also shows some of the families grilling the women. One scene shows Rachel crying in the car alone. According to bachelorsherlock, the footage of Rachel crying comes from Tyler’s date.

(PICS): Rachel & Tyler at Wildwoods pic.twitter.com/H2Z6IMvy0E — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 25, 2022

Bachelorsherlock notes most of the leaked footage from The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns comes from Tyler Norris’ date with Rachel Recchia. The couple went on a date on the Wildwood boardwalk, which contained plenty of webcams. “(HOMETOWN SPOILER): Rachel meeting up [with] Tyler Norris at Wildwood’s boardwalk in NJ. (Video courtesy of http://wildwoodsnj.com live webcams),” he captioned the tweet.

Reality Steve posted footage on Twitter of the date on April 25, 2022. The footage shows Rachel leaving her car in a tan trenchcoat and walking excitedly toward Tyler. As she gets closer, she runs to him, and he picks her up and embraces her. The boardwalk appears empty aside from the filming crew.

Unfortunately for Tyler, his hometown doesn’t end well. Rachel sends him home on their date, and she doesn’t meet his family. As she drives off, he remains on the boardwalk.

This leaves Rachel with three men going into Fantasy Suites week. It’s unclear whether there will be a rose ceremony after hometowns, but spoilers posted by bachelorsherlock suggest there is one.

More footage shows the families have concerns about Rachel Recchia

TONIGHT at 8/7c, not all Hometown dates go as planned. ? Don't miss #TheBachelorette on ABC & Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/6C3jBDl87Y — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 22, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Tyler Norris have a rough hometown date — but it’s not the only tough situation Rachel will find herself in. Bachelorsherlock notes Zach Shallcross’ father also grills Rachel. A scene from the promo shows his father stating, “I’m concerned for my son.”

Tino’s family also might not get the best first impression of Rachel. Stills posted by The Bachelorette Season 19 sleuth show Tino’s mother telling Rachel, “This is not real.” To that, Rachel replies, “Well, it is.” Tino’s father also tells Rachel, “I mean, you are saying all the right things …,” but his tone remains skeptical.

Does Rachel make the right choice by sending Tyler home and skipping over meeting his parents? We’ll find out.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

