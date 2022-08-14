‘The Bear’: How Jeremy Allen White’s Real-Life Wife Feels About Her Husband Being the Internet’s New Boyfriend

The Bear has put Jeremy Allen White back in the TV spotlight for the first time since starring in Shameless. In the new Hulu series, White plays an award-winning fine dining chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto who goes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Carmy is covered in tattoos, has long hair, and smokes cigarettes — and fans are absolutely in love. Not just with the character, but the actor himself. White has been declared the internet’s new boyfriend in the summer of 2022. But what does his wife, Addison Timlin, have to say about that?

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jeremy Allen White’s characters in ‘The Bear’ and ‘Shameless’ have a few things in common

For 11 seasons on the Shameless, White played Lip — the second-oldest Gallagher child who was prone to making bad decisions. That character and his new one have a few things in common. As one fan pointed out on Twitter, White loves to play a “gritty Chicagoan smoker who is struggling to pay the bills.”

White himself told Vulture that Carmy looked like a “scumbag,” but insisted he wasn’t one on the inside. Carmy is scrappy and dry-humored, and it doesn’t appear that he cares much about how he looks. He’s tortured, conflicted, and emotionally unavailable. And, according to numerous fans on the internet, he’s also incredibly sexy.

White told GQ that he’s been made aware of the support for his character on social media via the show’s group text. And, he admits that even he has a crush on his character.

“What I find attractive in people is a determination. If you’re truly good at something, that’s incredibly attractive,” White says. “I understand people having a crush on Carmy. I think I have a bit of a crush on Carmy.”

How does Jeremy Allen White’s wife feel about her husband being the internet’s new boyfriend?

The posts and memes about White’s character in The Bear are all over social media, and it’s clear that fans are fantasizing. Despite the fact that there’s absolutely no romance — or even sexual tension — during the show’s first season.

“The Jeremy Allen White thirst makes me feel so ashamed but it is also so universal that i can’t be TOO ashamed about it,” one Twitter user wrote. Another shared, “I’m still recovering from the level of thirst Jeremy Allen White awoke in me as Lip Gallagher… watching him as a tattooed chef would ruin me.”

White believes that his character is getting so much attention because of his profession. As he explained to People, “Chefs are hot.” However, he’s not sure what his wife thinks of her husband’s new heartthrob status.

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “I think we’re both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I’m not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that’s a good thing.”

‘The Bear’ star has been married since 2019

He might be the internet’s new boyfriend, but White tied the knot with Timlin in 2019 in an intimate ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They actually met in high school when they were just 14. But she had a boyfriend at the time, and White says he was “so clumsy about all that stuff.”

“I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think,” he says.

He says he “was really broken up” because she went to a different school, but they remained friends. Fast forward 17 years later, they are married with two daughters, Ezer Billie, 3, and Dolores Wild, 1.

Timlin publicly showed her support for White last month when she posted about his success on The Bear.

“It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breath away. Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart,” she wrote.

The Bear Season 1 is now playing on Hulu.

