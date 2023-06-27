The Beatles' "Penny Lane" is similar to one of Hanson's songs in an obvious way. A member of Hanson discussed the similarity.

The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” was once the most popular song in the United States.

The Beatles‘ “Penny Lane” inspired one of Hanson’s songs. A member of Hanson said the tune was referencing the Fab Four on a subconscious level. Notably, the track in question appeared on one of Hanson’s successful albums.

During a 2004 interview with Songfacts, Hanson’s Zac Hanson said the members of his band became interested in the music of the 1960s at a young age. In addition, he was asked about his band’s song “Penny & Me.” “Penny was a reference to ‘Penny Lane,’ The Beatles,” he said. “It’s a great name, and also just referencing their music sort of subconsciously was definitely a factor.”

Zac explained the meaning of “Penny & Me.” “What ‘Penny & Me’ talks about is how music weaves through your life and sort of how important it is,” he said. “How it ties in all your friends and loved ones, whether it’s a wife or girlfriend or whatever, it’s always ‘Penny & Me,’ you’re always bringing these people with you through the music you listen to.”

Hanson’s song has a very different meaning from The Beatles’ song

Zac elaborated on the meaning of “Penny & Me.” “It’s really a love song to music in a lot of ways, just the importance of what great music does, whether it’s the song you dance to on your wedding night or that great album you listened to on a road trip with your friends, it’s something that you really relate your life to, through what you heard, albums and songs,” he said.

The use of the name “Penny” in both songs is very different. “Penny Lane” isn’t about a person. Instead, it’s about a famous area of London. On the other hand, the “Penny” in “Penny & Me” is a person.

How ‘Penny Lane’ and ‘Penny & Me’ performed on the pop charts in the United States

The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week, staying on the chart for a total of 10 weeks. “Penny Lane” appeared on the LP edition of the record Magical Mystery Tour. That record topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks. It lasted on the chart for 93 weeks altogether. Magical Mystery Tour became the most successful of the band’s many soundtrack albums.

On the other hand, “Penny & Me” was a single but it was not a hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, none of Hanson’s songs reached the Billboard Hot 100 since “This Time Around” reached No. 20 on the chart in 2000. “Penny & Me” appeared on Hanson’s album Underneath. That album reached No. 25 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for a total of 25 weeks.

“Penny & Me” is a great song and it wouldn’t be the same without “Penny Lane.”