The Cast of ‘Seinfeld’: Where Are They Now?

When it comes to iconic TV shows, few can hold a candle to Seinfeld — the famous sitcom “about nothing.” Though it premiered more than 30 years ago (back in 1989), the series has maintained its cultural relevance and a growing fan base, even bringing in new viewers (with the help of streaming) who didn’t catch the show when it originally aired.

The story revolved around four eccentric friends in New York City and their quirky lives. What have the stars been up to in the three decades that have passed, and where are they now?

Jerry Seinfeld has continued to create comedy

.@JerrySeinfeld has a message for older men wearing jeans: "you look bad." ? #FallonFlashback pic.twitter.com/5iJdXu48Yz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 29, 2022

As Us Weekly reports, Jerry Seinfeld has remained an active member of the comedy community. Seinfeld was his brainchild, and he largely based the titular character off his own experiences as a stand-up comic working the New York City circuit. As the series wrapped up, Seinfeld was left with producer, writer, and acting experience that he would build on in the years to come.



Seinfeld went on to write and voice the main character in the animated Bee Movie (2007) and produce and write the short-lived TV series The Marriage Ref. He also had many appearances on comedic series including Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Seinfeld also returned to his roots and kept performing stand-up. That work gave way to what has perhaps been Seinfeld’s most popular work since his famous sitcom ended: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Julia-Louis Dreyfus has gone on to an Emmy-winning acting career

Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Julia-Louis Dreyfus will forever be Elaine Benes for many Seinfeld fans, that role certainly wasn’t the peak of her career. Dreyfus has arguably had the most successful acting career of the cast, and — as IMDb reports — she has 11 Emmy awards to prove it. Many of those awards came for her performance in Veep, where she played Vice President Selina Meyer from 2012 to 2019.

Veep has definitely been Dreyfus’ most noteworthy work since Seinfeld, but she has stayed busy. Other work included starring in The New Adventures of Old Christine and hosting Saturday Night Live on multiple occasions.

New work brings Dreyfus to the big screen with a starring role in the upcoming comedy You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy.

Jason Alexander has moved behind the camera

Actor Jason Alexander celebrates his birthday today. ?



In honor of the occasion, here's why the seminal sitcom 'Seinfeld,' in which he played George Costanza, isn’t only still relevant, but it’s needed more than ever: https://t.co/j6Kog0Namq pic.twitter.com/vbM1IpwzHZ — Film School Rejects (@rejectnation) September 23, 2021

Playing George on Seinfeld remains one of Jason Alexander’s most notable roles though he has had plenty of substantial Broadway appearances. While his most memorable roles may have been in the 90’s, he’s maintained an impressively active acting career with 150 credited roles on his IMDb filmography.

He’s had several notable parts on both the big and small-screen. TV roles include the starring role in the short-lived Bob Patterson, a lead part in Listen Up, and a part in Hit the Road (which he also helped create). As for film appearances, Alexander starred in How to Go Out on a Date in Queens (2006), played Pinky in Wild Card (2015), and appeared in My Boyfriend’s Meds (2020).

More recent work has included recurring roles on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Young Sheldon.

Michael Richards has stepped back among controversy

Randomly came across this 1981 pic of Michael Richards, Andy Kaufman and Larry David. Had to post it: pic.twitter.com/UVh0bYG8 — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 29, 2012

The final of the original Seinfeld quartet is Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer. His career famously took a nosedive in 2006 when he found himself in hot water for the use of racial slurs. After issuing a public apology, he stepped out of the spotlight for quite some time.

More recent attempts to return to the entertainment world have stalled out. He had a role on Kirstie Alley’s series Kirstie, but the series was cancelled after just one season. He had a substantial role in 2019’s romcom Faith, Hope & Love but currently has no known projects in the works.

RELATED: The Most Hated Episode of ‘Seinfeld’ Isn’t the Disastrous Series Finale — It’s This One